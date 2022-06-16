The former City duo leading Swansea into Championship battle

News

Former Norwich City players Russell Martin and Matt Gill will lead Swansea City in the Championship next season. - Credit: PA

There are plenty of coaches with Norwich City links set to face the Canaries next season, but Swansea in particular have a yellow and green core to their management team.

Managed by City legend Russell Martin, the Welsh outfit have just confirmed that Matt Gill will become his permanent assistant at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Gill, who was a player and under-23 manager with the Canaries, will partner step up from his previous role as technical development coach to become Martin's deputy.

That is a role he has taken on since February when Martin's previous assistant Luke Williams, who has just become the head coach of Notts County, departed for personal reasons.

Gill played a crucial role in the development of several of City's young talents like Max Aarons, as well as serving as part of Paul Lambert's coaching staff during his time in charge of Ipswich Town and is relishing the opportunity to take on more responsibilities next season.

“I am really happy and proud to be taking on the role,” Gill told Swansea's official channels.

“Working with Russell has been brilliant, and I really enjoyed stepping up and taking on more responsibility over the last few months.

“I absolutely love working for the club, I love being here and it has been a brilliant experience.

“Everything about being here has been great so to step up will make it even more enjoyable.

“I hope this will help with continuity, part of the way we work as a group involves getting to know the players really well and building relationships with them.

“That’s how Russell likes to lead, and that is how I like to coach so we hope those relationships we already have can help us hit the ground running in pre-season.”

Martin is hoping to build on an opening year of transition with Swansea that saw them finish 15th in the Championship last season.

Former Norwich City coach Matt Gill will assist Russell martin at Swansea. - Credit: PA

The ex-City captain is hopeful that Gill's appointment will bring provide some much-needed continuity ahead of the new season.

“Matt has got a brilliant relationship with the staff and the players,” said Martin.

“He challenges me, he is honest and always questioning where we can improve and get better. He is very good at his job.

“He deserves the chance to step up full-time as he has done brilliantly since stepping into the role. I think you can see our performances and the way we do things has really improved since then.

“I have been really pleased with how the dynamic has worked, and I think the continuity is important for us and the players.

“It’s a really good fit, he has taken on a lot of responsibility and made a really positive contribution.”