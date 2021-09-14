'I love Robbie' - Swans' chief Martin on signing ex-Canaries' pal

Video

Published: 2:06 PM September 14, 2021

Swansea boss Russell Martin is cooling talk of a reunion with free agent Robbie Brady, despite the duo's stint at Norwich City.

Martin is in the market for free agents as he looks to make his mark with the Championship club he joined recently from MK Dons, while Brady is without a club following his summer exit from Burnley.

The pair played together under Alex Neil at Carrow Road, before Irishman Brady departed for a then club record £13m move to the Clarets in January 2017.

A serious Achilles injury the following year limited his game time at Turf Moor.

Martin, however, insists there has been no contact with his ex-City team mate.

"I love Robbie as a guy. He's brilliant. Fantastic player. Been in the Premier League for the last however long," he said. "But I haven't spoken to him. I haven't spoken to him for a while, being honest.

"So there's nothing in that at the moment. He's a good player. Really good player, but I just think we've got a lot of players at the moment, we just need to work out who's going to fit in and who's going to really be with us over a long period of time.

"If it was different timing, then I'd possibly be telling you that I'd be really interested in it, but at this moment in time, there's nothing there."

Martin made plenty of use of his old Canaries' contacts at MK where he worked with Andrew Surman and Cameron Jerome.

"I'm getting texts from agents every day and I'm sure Mark Allen (Swansea sporting director) is as well," he said, quoted by Wales Online. "But it has to be right for us.

"The longer that goes on, the less likely it will be to do anything because it becomes really difficult for players the longer it goes without having any club.

"But we did it at MK, with Cameron Jerome, Andy Surman, people like that. People I knew. People without clubs, and they did brilliantly for us.

"If we believe someone comes up, and they can add to the place on the pitch or off the pitch, then it's something we'll look at."