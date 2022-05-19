City old boy Martin rebuffed job interest amid Watford reports

News

Former Norwich City captain Russell Martin is building for the future at Swansea City, after he was targeted by another club - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Former Norwich City stalwart Russell Martin is in it for the long haul at Swansea City – after turning down an approach from another club, following reports of Watford interest.

The Hornets, who have been relegated from the Premier League alongside Martin’s old club, confirmed the appointment of Rob Edwards last week, after he left Forest Green.

But Martin revealed at a Swansea fans' forum this week he recently rejected the chance to be considered for another coaching post.

The Swans’ chief is building for the future in Wales, and set to bring in Colin Calderwood to join Matt Gill in his backroom team, after working with Calderwood at Carrow Road.

"My agent rang me two weeks ago and said there's a club that would like to speak to you. I said I had absolutely no interest because we are really happy here,” said Martin, reported by BBC Sport Wales.

"I think we are early on in a project we feel really passionate about. We left our old club early to come here, but it is probably one of the only clubs we would have done that for because of the Swansea way, the environment and the playing style.

"We are really excited to get to work in pre-season and carry on. We are just really grateful to be here. Our families love being here and we love being here.

"We have been supported incredibly well since we have been here, which we will always be grateful for.”

Martin guided Swansea to a 15th placed finish in his first season after leaving MK Dons last August.

The 36-year-old was nominated for April's Championship manager-of-the-month after losing just one of their eight fixtures, claiming three wins and four draws and scoring 17 goals along the way.

Among those victories was a 4-0 win at bitter rivals Cardiff, which sealed a first league double in south Wales derby history.

Northampton Town assistant boss Calderwood is tipped to link up with the ex-City defender after the duo worked together previously during Chris Hughton’s Norwich spell.

The Cobblers lost out in the League Two play-off semi-finals on Wednesday night, in a 3-1 aggregate defeat to Mansfield.







