Byram offers view of controversial equaliser against West Brom

Interview

Sam Byram netted his first goal in seven years during Norwich City's 1-1 draw with West Brom - but it didn't arrive in a manner that he would have predicted.

The makeshift left back was caught up in a moment of controversy when he deflected Teemu Pukki's shot into the net using his arm, in the view of West Brom boss Steve Bruce.

Replays suggest the ball did hit his arm - and Byram was still unsure when asked about it post-match.

"I think it maybe hit a bit of both. I don't know which one it hit first. I will be intrigued to watch it back. I was trying to get out the way of it," he admitted candidly.

"I’m not sure if it was going in or not because I’ve literally tried to get out of the way and it’s hit me and gone in. I’ve no idea if it was offside or not.

"I’ll take it and if it helps us get a point on a poor day then they all count."

After the goal went in, referee Thomas Bramall engaged in a prolonged period of consultation with his linesman before eventually awarding the goal much to the anger of the Baggies squad.

"Without VAR, once he has initially not given it, it’s hard for him to then change his mind. I’ll have to watch it back and see if I was offside or whether it was handball, but I’m not complaining," he said.

"I made a joke in there that’s been five or six years since I got one so I’m not going to complain. It’s nice to get back on the scoresheet."

Both goals were symptomatic of the quality of the overall contest, with Norwich lacking fluency in their performance.

Dara O'Shea gave West Brom the lead after nine minutes. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Dara O'Shea's opening goal arrived due to a breakdown in communications from a defensive free kick with Byram willing to accept responsibility for his part in the mix up.

"It’s probably a lack of communication," Byram admitted. "Me being at the back post, I should have got somebody in to help me.

"I’ve clearly been blocked and someone has run round the back. It’s for me and the people around me to spot that and make sure it doesn’t happen.

"It’s something that we will learn from and it won’t happen again because we will sort it sooner."