Byram fighting fitness to deliver for Canaries

Interview

Sam Byram is still searching for full fitness at Norwich City. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Sam Byram is still fighting to reach full fitness after being thrust back into Norwich City's lineup following a spate of left back injuries.

The defender experienced further injury frustration during pre-season before being afforded very little time to return to his top level due to necessity, with Dean Smith admitting it was a case of needs must.

Byram has spent a large period of time after matches recovering in order to be prepared for the next one.

Speaking after City's 1-1 draw with West Brom, in which he netted a controversial equaliser, the full-back admitted there is more to come from him.

"I still feel I am quite a bit off being 100pc fit. The injury was frustrating but the nature of how I’ve had to come back and play quite a few games in a short space of time off the back of very little training has made it difficult.

"You can probably tell towards the end of games that I’m getting tired," Byram said. "Hopefully this will keep building. It’s a nice time to have a break.

"The nature of how quickly the games turn around is a factor. Your whole week is revolving either preparing for games or recovering for the next one.

"Mentally and physically it takes its toll, but it’s what we're here for. I’m striving to get back to my best and my top fitness. I relish a challenge and I’ve been enjoying it."

Byram's fight for fitness is made tougher by the fact he is deployed outside of his natural position on a lopsided left side that currently lacks balance.

The 29-year-old has experience operating in that position but Norwich will need to solve that issue in the weeks ahead.

Sam Byram is one of a few right-footed players to be deployed on the left side for Norwich City currently. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

"It is slightly unnatural but I think the more I play there, the more I will understand it," Byram said. "I am practising with my left foot every day after training so there are things to improve.

"I’ve played there a lot. Naturally, I'm not left-footed so it is going to be harder to open up and play the balls over the top that the manager looks for with the number eights making deeper runs. It is what it is.

"I’m not complaining. I am happy to be playing and for as long as I’m playing there, I will give my all for the team."