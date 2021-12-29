Retirement a consideration for Byram during lengthy absence

Video

Sam Byram has admitted that he considered retiring from professional football during his lengthy injury lay off.

The right-back, who completed his first 90 minutes since returning from a hamstring injury against Crystal Palace, has been forced to show plenty of patience and perseverance in his rehabilitation and recovery.

Byram is playing slightly sooner than was originally expected due to the City squad being depleted through Covid, illness and injuries.

The original plan was for the full-back to return in the FA Cup in early January, but that has been brought forward due to fitness issues in the squad.

Asked about whether he contemplated calling an early end to his playing career, the 28-year-old said: "Yeah, I can honestly say that. It's been a very long time but that conversation is for another day.

"It's about the team, the squad is suffering and I don't want to talk about my past, I want to talk about how I can help the team moving forward.

"I think I've got a different perspective. It's hard to stand here and talk about it when my mind is on the game."

The former Leeds and West Ham man wasn't keen to dwell on his long road back to fitness amid another concerning loss for the Canaries as their slump in the Premier League continued.

A defeat to a Palace side missing their key attacking players was the latest in a string of disappointing defeats albeit with a lot of regulars missing.

Byram was handed his first start since he limped off against Liverpool in February 2020 and admitted it was a moment that seemed way in the distance during phases of his recovery.

"There was a point where this looked a million miles away, so I'm delighted to be playing but it's not important at the moment.

"The team, the city, the whole of Norwich want the team to do well and I'm just a small part of the club.

It's been a long road back to the pitch for Norwich City's Sam Byram. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

"It's nice to be back but I want to be in a team where we're fighting and putting on performances that keep us in games and help us to try and win games.

"But there were parts of that game when I felt embarrassed, to be honest. Some of my passes, some of my decisions. It's a frustrating time.

"It's going to take a lot of character and a lot of togetherness."

