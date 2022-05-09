Byram calls for squad to show respect to fans in final fixtures

Match reaction

Norwich City's Sam Byram wants to show some personal pride for the supporters. - Credit: PA

Sam Byram is urging his Norwich City teammates to show some personal pride and respect to supporters by producing improved performances in the remaining three games of the season.

The Canaries lost their 10th game from 12 as they were thumped 4-0 by West Ham United at Carrow Road on Sunday.

Many supporters emptied the ground prior to the final whistle and those still inside greeted the final whistle with boos.

Byram believes City's squad need to display a pride for the shirt and a respect for supporters in the remaining matches of the season despite relegation already being confirmed.

"It doesn't matter whether you've been relegated or not, you're not going into games thinking that we'll roll over and let the other team win," Byram said.

"You want to win every game that you play. You want to put a foot in, you want to fight, tackle and have a bit of personal pride.

"That's all we can do for the remaining three games. Obviously, we are coming up against teams who have something to play for and some don't but we just need to look at ourselves.

"You look across the squad and everyone's individual situation is different but that doesn't take away from having respect for the fans that pay for the games.

"Everyone is a Norwich player until the end of the season and that should count for everything. We've got three big games left."

Norwich now have two successive away games against Leicester and Wolverhampton Wanderers before their final game of the season against Tottenham in a fortnight.

Byram wants to ensure this squad leaves supporters with something memorable to feel optimistic about ahead of another Championship campaign next season.

Sam Byram is searching for a strong end to the campaign. - Credit: PA

"We need to show personal pride and pride for the fans and give them something to be excited about ahead of next season.

"We all know that we aren't going to be playing in the Premier League next season and it's going to be a tough season but promotion will be the goal again.

"As a team, we need to show what we're going to be about by showing a bit of fight and hunger," Byram said.