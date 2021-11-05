City defender set for surgery

Video

Norwich City's QPR loanee Sam McCallum is expected to be out until the New Year as he prepares for hamstring surgery - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City youngster Sam McCallum will undergo hamstring surgery this weekend that looks set to keep him out until the New Year.

McCallum's season-long loan stint at Championship promotion hopefuls QPR has been hit by illness and injury. The 21-year-old suffered a recurrence of the same issue in last week's 1-1 league draw with Nottingham Forest.

The left-sided defender, who is yet to make a league appearance for the Canaries since his move from Coventry in 2020, had impressed with two goals in 10 games for promotion-chasing Rangers.

QPR chief Mark Warburton confirmed the latest setback ahead of his club's trip to Blackpool.

"He’ll have surgery this coming weekend I believe,” he said, quoted by West London Sport. “He’ll be out for several more weeks. It’s a nasty injury. The rehab will start immediately.

“It’s the demands of this crazy schedule – we’re seeing players go down with these types of injuries unfortunately.”

McCallum, who attracted loan interest from a number of Championship clubs in the summer, had a delayed start to the season after suffering an illness that ruled him out of the opening month of his season-long switch.

After breaking into the Rangers' starting line up he then injured his hamstring against Bristol City in September, before the same issue flared up again last week.