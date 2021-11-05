Video
City defender set for surgery
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Norwich City youngster Sam McCallum will undergo hamstring surgery this weekend that looks set to keep him out until the New Year.
McCallum's season-long loan stint at Championship promotion hopefuls QPR has been hit by illness and injury. The 21-year-old suffered a recurrence of the same issue in last week's 1-1 league draw with Nottingham Forest.
The left-sided defender, who is yet to make a league appearance for the Canaries since his move from Coventry in 2020, had impressed with two goals in 10 games for promotion-chasing Rangers.
QPR chief Mark Warburton confirmed the latest setback ahead of his club's trip to Blackpool.
"He’ll have surgery this coming weekend I believe,” he said, quoted by West London Sport. “He’ll be out for several more weeks. It’s a nasty injury. The rehab will start immediately.
“It’s the demands of this crazy schedule – we’re seeing players go down with these types of injuries unfortunately.”
McCallum, who attracted loan interest from a number of Championship clubs in the summer, had a delayed start to the season after suffering an illness that ruled him out of the opening month of his season-long switch.
After breaking into the Rangers' starting line up he then injured his hamstring against Bristol City in September, before the same issue flared up again last week.
