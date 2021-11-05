Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
City defender set for surgery

Paddy Davitt

Published: 9:43 AM November 5, 2021
Norwich City's QPR loanee Sam McCallum is expected to be out until the New Year as he prepares for hamstring surgery

Norwich City youngster Sam McCallum will undergo hamstring surgery this weekend that looks set to keep him out until the New Year.

McCallum's season-long loan stint at Championship promotion hopefuls QPR has been hit by illness and injury. The 21-year-old suffered a recurrence of the same issue in last week's 1-1 league draw with Nottingham Forest.

The left-sided defender, who is yet to make a league appearance for the Canaries since his move from Coventry in 2020, had impressed with two goals in 10 games for promotion-chasing Rangers.

QPR chief Mark Warburton confirmed the latest setback ahead of his club's trip to Blackpool.

"He’ll have surgery this coming weekend I believe,” he said, quoted by West London Sport. “He’ll be out for several more weeks. It’s a nasty injury. The rehab will start immediately.

“It’s the demands of this crazy schedule – we’re seeing players go down with these types of injuries unfortunately.”

McCallum, who attracted loan interest from a number of Championship clubs in the summer, had a delayed start to the season after suffering an illness that ruled him out of the opening month of his season-long switch. 

After breaking into the Rangers' starting line up he then injured his hamstring against Bristol City in September, before the same issue flared up again last week.

