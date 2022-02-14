City ace steps up injury comeback

Video

Norwich City loanee Sam McCallum is on the comeback trail after hamstring surgery - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City defender Sam McCallum stepped up his return from hamstring surgery in a freescoring 6-3 Premier League Cup win for QPR’s under-23s at Blackburn on Monday.

McCallum joined the Championship promotion hopefuls on a season long loan that has been wrecked by injury, which had seen him sidelined since October.

The 21-year-old left-sided defender, who is yet to make a league appearance for the Canaries after joining from Coventry in January 2020, played 75 minutes of the high scoring affair at Blackburn's academy.

Fourth-placed QPR have maintained their Premier League push in McCallum’s absence, and R’s boss Mark Warburton warns he faces a battle to regain his place ahead of Tuesday’s Championship derby at Millwall.

“He’s been out for a long time. You can’t just throw them back in. We’ve got to do the right thing,” he said. “It takes time, plus there’s the fact that there’s people that have got the jersey right now that would need to be dislodged.

“Lee Wallace has got the shirt and Moses Odubajo has stepped in there as well. So Sam has got a fight on his hands for the shirt, which is what we want.

“Sam knows that, and he needs to get his fitness, but he’s looking in good shape.”

McCallum, who attracted loan interest from a number of Championship clubs last summer, also had a delayed start to the season after suffering an illness that ruled him out of the opening month.

Norwich’s own development squad face a make-or-break game at Charlton later on Monday in their bid to reach the next round of the same competition.

The Canaries’ youngsters are currently third in Group C, two points behind Charlton, need a win in their cup meeting at Dartford.