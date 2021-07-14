City youngster McCallum aiming high at QPR

Video

Published: 11:09 AM July 14, 2021 Updated: 11:12 AM July 14, 2021

Norwich City defender Sam McCallum is looking to kick on at QPR on loan - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Getting QPR to the Premier League would cap a ‘crazy’ spell for Norwich City youngster Sam McCallum, after sealing a season long loan move.

The 20-year-old had numerous Championship clubs interested after making his mark at Coventry City last season.

McCallum’s parent club are preparing for life back in the big time, and he believes the R’s are capable of joining them.

“I am proper excited. I want to hit the ground running and hopefully push for promotion,” he said. “It has been a crazy couple of years for me.

"Thanks to Coventry for giving me my professional debut and then going on to Norwich was a massive turning point for me and my family. To then go back on loan to Coventry was great for my development as a young footballer.

“To play nearly 40 games in the Championship was an incredible achievement. I feel in playing those games I have gained a lot of experience, I have picked up a lot of information from playing alongside lads who knew what the Championship was all about.”

McCallum, speaking to Rangers’ official site, admitted he struggled to make the step up from League One in the early part of last season.

The left-sided player made his Norwich debut in a League Cup defeat at Luton Town but was not in Farke’s Championship plans.

Dimitris Giannoulis will be City’s first choice left back for the Premier League return with Sam Byram pushing to return in pre-season from long term injury.

“The step up from League One was massive. I wasn’t expecting it to be that big at the start,” said McCallum. “I started off at right wing back and moved to a more natural left wing back.

"I think I prefer the left wing back role now. I enjoy getting forward and joining in with the attacks, adding goals and assists.

“Coventry like to play out from the back, QPR the same. To come here to QPR, who play wing backs, is a perfect match. It is a club previously in the Premier League and I feel I can build from here. I don’t set myself targets but I am ready to play.”