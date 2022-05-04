Ginger Pele, yo-yo-ing and Wes Hoolahan: My Norwich City story so far

As a new Norwich City reporter, I'm well aware of what fans want from me and how they're feeling.

I've been in the stands through the ups and the downs, and there have been a fair amount of both. In my 13 years of watching the Canaries I've seen five promotions and four relegations, so it's a fitting tribute that I'm starting immediately following one of the latter.

I'm delighted to be joining the team covering City across our titles, even if the timing isn't exactly impeccable regarding on-pitch matters.

It was relegation to League One that had a significant impact on the start of my City-supporting journey. Seven-year-old me cared far more about goals than the division they were scored in, so it's a good thing Grant Holt was bagging a few when I was introduced to the club.

He wasn't the first player I looked up to, however. That accolade belongs rather strangely to Gary Doherty, whose picture featured in the Eastern Daily Press when my Great Auntie told me which football team to support.

Thankfully for my Norwich-supporting family I hadn't been watching Match of the Day for long enough to become a fan of a Premier League team, and I probably wouldn't be writing this if I had, so I have a lot to thank 'the ginger Pele' for.

As far as I recall, that Doherty picture was part of a match report from a 3-3 draw with Yeovil. The fact that the Glovers are now 13th in the National League tells you all you need to know about how quickly things can change in NR1.

The swashbuckling title triumph that year ensured my interest was retained, and in the summer following it I made my first trip to Carrow Road for a pre-season friendly. City beat Newcastle 2-1 on that occasion and I got my first glimpse of a young goalkeeper named Tim Krul (who knows where he is now?).

Less than a year later Norwich were promoted once again. It was an excellent way for football to earn my lifetime commitment but my start in fanhood certainly didn't prepare me for the pitfalls.

I remember being crushed when Holt handed in a transfer request in the summer of 2012, before being elated when he signed a new contract instead. Little did I know that this would be a microcosm of everything that supporting the Canaries became.

The Paul Lambert era will always remain close to my heart, and I eventually settled on Wes Hoolahan as my favourite player (sorry, Doc).

Norwich City legend Wes Hoolahan was an early favourite for our new reporter. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The 2015 play-off final has to be the highlight of my journey so far. Alex Neil's ultra-calm side made a nervy trip much more relaxing than it should've been, and there was nothing like soaking up the Wembley atmosphere without a doubt as to whether promotion was coming.

Fast forward through two more relegations and a promotion and I decided I'd try my hand at writing down my thoughts rather than using them to pass time on away trips.

I'd made a very late decision to study football journalism at university and realised there was nothing I'd rather write about than the Canaries.

My enthusiasm had been peaked over the prior two years by Daniel Farke's "beautiful football", so I contacted fan site MyFootballWriter and wrote for them for around 18 months. That was an incredible experience as I broke stories, interviewed players and staff and channelled my passion into my work. I'm looking forward to doing the same here in greater quantities.

The opportunity to learn the craft at MFW was fantastic for me, as it was for my colleague Connor, whose skills were nurtured by the fantastic people there as mine were.

Grant Holt - a modern goalscoring hero for City supporters - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

It's a difficult time to start covering City full-time, but I'll never underestimate what a privilege it is to be in this position. For the whole of my time as a fan the Pink Un was the go-to for Norwich City content and being a part of it has been an ambition of mine for a long time.

The opportunity to learn from some of the best people in Norfolk media is one I'm really looking forward to, and I can't wait to write more for these pages!

Being part of this fantastically loyal fan base was a pleasure, and now serving it as a journalist will be.

If I can continue the fine work done by my predecessors then I'll be happy, but I also hope to bring something new to the team and the coverage we provide.

Let's hope that I can be a good luck charm going into another huge season for City!

New Norwich City reporter Sam Seaman - Credit: Archant



