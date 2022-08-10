Carabao Cup: City loanee scores in cup shock; Canaries fan nets winner at Ipswich

News

Norwich City loanee Saxon Earley netted Stevenage's opening goal in their 2-1 victory over Reading. - Credit: PA

Norwich City loan export Saxon Earley scored the opening goal as Stevenage recorded a shock 2-1 League Cup victory at Reading.

The 19-year-old latched onto a cross from the right before dispatching a low finish into the net.

Earley has featured in both Stevenage's League Two games from the bench and made his first start for Steve Evans' men at the Madejski Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The full-back is one of City's longest-serving academy players, having joined the club as an under-nine player.

Evans admitted post-match that he had to think long and hard about starting the teenager after he suffered an injury in Saturday's 2-1 win over newly promoted Stockport.

"Saxon was probably 80 per cent fit after the dead leg he got on Saturday," Evans told the Comet.

"He’s a player with a huge talent but we need to make sure we manage him properly because it was a big decision to play him.

"But when I met him at the coach, he said he wanted to play so I gave him the opportunity to start.

"That means a lot. He’s a boy but he’s got a man’s body and a man’s physique and a man’s attitude."

Elsewhere, Norwich City fan Luke Hannant netted the winner at Ipswich Town as Colchester recorded a 1-0 victory at Portman Road.

The Norfolk born winger, previously on the books of Dereham Town, smashed in the winner in the first half to dump Kieran McKenna's side out of the competition.

Hannant was a latecomer to professional football when he joined Port Vale in 2018. The winger penned his first contract aged 22, but it was two years later that he made his EFL debut.

Norwich City fan Luke Hannant netted the winner in Colchester United's 1-0 League Cup victory over Ipswich Town. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

A spell with Cambridge United followed before he joined the Essex-based side in 2021.

Hannant was once a season ticket holder at Carrow Road and formed a strong relationship with City legend Wes Hoolahan during their time at the Abbey Stadium.

Colchester and Stevenage will both be in the southern section of the second round draw alongside Norwich, which will take place later tonight after the conclusion of Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland.