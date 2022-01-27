Hanley urges City to up the ante

Grant Hanley wants more from Norwich City when they resume their Premier League quest - Credit: Matthew Usher/Norwich City FC

Norwich City captain Grant Hanley warns the Canaries need to keep moving through the gears in a Premier League relegation battle.

Hanley's return from a shoulder injury, that ruled him out over the festive period, has anchored back-to-back league wins against Everton and Watford.

City went into the mid-winter break outside the bottom three and with renewed belief they can relish the fight under Dean Smith.

“(Watford) was a big result for us at an important time,” he said. “Back-to-back wins in the Premier League is a tough thing to do, especially when you’re scrapping at the bottom, so we were over the moon with that.

“We’ve got a couple of weeks before the next game, so it’s time to recover a bit and rest and get ready to go again because I think we need to be better. There were times against Watford when we weren’t at our best, but we got the three points and that’s what matters.

“We need to improve but we’ve given ourselves a chance."

Josh Sargent's first Premier League goals at Vicarage Road were warmly received inside the City dressing room.

“I’m over the moon for him,” Hanley told the club's official site. “He’d probably tell you it’d been a long time coming. Sarge deserves it more than anybody. He works unbelievably hard every single day. The lads love him because he’s a top lad and gives his all."

Smith hailed Hanley's 'warrior' spirit to be able to play through the pain barrier over the last three league games.

"It was obviously concerning having injections to play at the moment, such is the pain he was in but he's willing to do that and put his body on the line for us, which is what we need," he said. "It's not hampering him in games, speaking to him after the games that he's played so far he felt better than he expected.

"The injury will get better and better and hopefully with the break he won't need any more injections after that."