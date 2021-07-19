Grant Hanley signs new City deal

Updated

Published: 5:00 PM July 19, 2021 Updated: 5:43 PM July 19, 2021

Grant Hanley has agreed a new Norwich City contract.

The Canaries’ Championship title winning captain has signed an extension keeping him at Carrow Road until at least 2025.

Hanley’s existing deal had two years left, but the Scottish international has been rewarded for his influential role on and off the pitch.

The centre back made 42 league appearances last season, and started all of his country’s games at Euro2020.

“I'm over the moon. I'm very grateful for the opportunity I've been given,” he said, speaking to the club’s official site.

"Since the moment I walked through the door, it's been so welcoming and they've made me feel part of something.

"To commit my future here means a lot to me and my family as well. My partner loves it here and it's such a nice place to live.

"I have a little girl now who's nearly a year old. Everything about the place is great and I'm really pleased.

"In and around the city the people are so nice and so welcoming. For us to be so far away from home and to feel so at home, that is quite special and you don’t get that a lot in football, I don’t think.”

The 29-year-old is the latest member of Daniel Farke’s squad to pen longer term deals in recent days, after Bali Mumba and Jacob Sorensen.

“It is great news for us. We’re absolutely delighted to have Grant with us for the coming years,” added the City chief.

“I have been working with him for many years now and it has been a joy and a pleasure. He’s a great character and also our club captain. He is a great footballer and a great personality in the dressing room.

“We need his quality and also his personality to be successful. It is great that he has committed his future to the football club.”

Hanley picked up a hamstring injury in Scotland’s final Euro2020 group game defeat to Croatia, but is expected to be fit for the Premier League kick off against Liverpool on August 14.

“As a player that is where you want to play and test yourself at the highest level possible and after a good year last year, we have given ourselves that chance,” said the Scot. “It is about being prepared now and getting a good pre-season in and being ready to compete against the best in the world.

"We work quite hard (in pre-season) and there is a lot of fitness work involved. I’m not sure many of the players will enjoy that but you get to spend a lot of time with each other and the games come around and there is a lot of opportunities to get on the pitch and impress the manager leading up to the new season.”