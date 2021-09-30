Dyche's advice to City on how to navigate top flight

Video

Published: 4:09 PM September 30, 2021

Sean Dyche believes a balance between pragmatism and principles is the recipe to Premier League survival. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Sean Dyche believes Norwich City will have to discover a balance between principles and pragmatism if they are to survive in the Premier League this season.

The long-serving Burnley boss is overseeing his ninth season in charge at Turf Moor and knows what it takes to keep a side in the top-flight consistently.

Norwich travel to the north west this weekend hoping to end their Premier League hoodoo and record their first win of the campaign. Burnley are in a similar boat but also seem to possess the ability to get themselves out of danger despite slow starts.

Dyche, who will manage his 400th game as Burnley boss this weekend, believes the key to stabilising a team in the Premier League is a balance between principles and realism.

Asked about how Burnley have survived consistently at this level, the Burnley boss said: "Pragmatism has been a key rule of thumb here It is important but you have to find a balance with also delivering.

"Your fans have got to be happy as well so the demands continue to grow.

"It has always been about pragmatism but it is changing slightly and the new board are bringing a bit of flexibility. Even now, we continue to be a work in progress."

Norwich are hoping to replicate Burnley's longeviety at this level with Daniel Farke hoping to find a blend between the free-flowing style that saw them romp to the Championship title last season and one that is capable of winning points at the top level.

Six straight defeats this season has led to nervousness among the City fan base. Dyche is knowledgeable when it comes to getting his teams out of tricky periods throughout the season and understands the problems now facing Farke.

Burnley boss Dyche understands the problems facing Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

"It's tough. We've been through it ourselves. They have come up for a second time, trying to make changes and operate at a higher level but not go a million miles away from what they believe in.

"It is difficult. I'm sure they will look at games where the margins didn't go in their favour. They are certainly a decent outfit. You can't be in the Premier League without being a good side. But they do have their challenges, they did last time and they will this time.

"The Premier League is very difficult. Other teams have come up and hit the ground running. Sometimes that can happen. You have to continually earn the right to be this league. It's a difficult task.

"I'm not overthinking where they are in the table. They are a good outfit but we have to make sure we look after ourselves."

NCFC EXTRA: Has Farke tinkered too much with his starting XI?