'Norwich were interested' - Wolfsburg defender on Canaries summer transfer link

Published: 3:17 PM October 22, 2021 Updated: 4:30 PM October 22, 2021

Wolfsburg defender Sebastiaan Bornauw has confirmed Norwich City were interested in signing him this summer.

The towering Belgian defender was one of three centre-back options on the Canaries' radar before they opted to sign Schalke's Ozan Kabak on a season-long loan with an option to buy on the penultimate day of the window.

Bornauw, Fulham's Tosin Adarabioyo and then Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer made up their shortlist with City seeing a bid in the region of £10m rejected by the Scottish club for the now Brentford man.

City's interest in Bornauw and Adarabioyo didn't reach the stage of lodged bids, but the 22-year-old has admitted that Norwich and Crystal Palace were the teams from the Premier League interested in his service.

Bornauw helped Koln remain in the Bundesliga despite a 1-0 first-leg relegation play-off defeat to Holsten Kiel. Relegation would have seen a clause in the Belgian's contract come into play meaning he was available for under his market value.

Koln's survival made the deal more complex for City and Bornauw eventually opted to sign for Wolfsburg, with the allure of Champions League football making the difference in the end.

The Canaries' deal to sign Kabak could become permanent should they manage to retain their place in the Premier League this season. Ben Gibson also completed his move after a season on loan at Carrow Road in the Championship.

Explaining the detail on a hectic summer, Bornauw has told German newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws why he rejected the chance to move to England.

“I can taste the Champions League here at a German top club; this was the best choice. I am very happy here,” he said.

“I am not thinking too much ahead yet, but one day I would like to play in the Premier League. That has been a dream since I was little.

“Norwich and Crystal Palace were interested, as was Lazio, but Wolfsburg was the best choice at the time. The Bundesliga is not inferior to the Premier League, but one day, I want to make the step to England.”

