Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Video

'Norwich were interested' - Wolfsburg defender on Canaries summer transfer link

Author Picture Icon

Connor Southwell

Published: 3:17 PM October 22, 2021    Updated: 4:30 PM October 22, 2021
RM

Wolfsburg defender Sebastiaan Bornauw has confirmed Norwich City were interested in signing him this summer. - Credit: Archant

Wolfsburg defender Sebastiaan Bornauw has confirmed Norwich City were interested in signing him this summer. 

The towering Belgian defender was one of three centre-back options on the Canaries' radar before they opted to sign Schalke's Ozan Kabak on a season-long loan with an option to buy on the penultimate day of the window. 

Bornauw, Fulham's Tosin Adarabioyo and then Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer made up their shortlist with City seeing a bid in the region of £10m rejected by the Scottish club for the now Brentford man. 

City's interest in Bornauw and Adarabioyo didn't reach the stage of lodged bids, but the 22-year-old has admitted that Norwich and Crystal Palace were the teams from the Premier League interested in his service. 

Bornauw helped Koln remain in the Bundesliga despite a 1-0 first-leg relegation play-off defeat to Holsten Kiel. Relegation would have seen a clause in the Belgian's contract come into play meaning he was available for under his market value. 

Koln's survival made the deal more complex for City and Bornauw eventually opted to sign for Wolfsburg, with the allure of Champions League football making the difference in the end. 

The Canaries' deal to sign Kabak could become permanent should they manage to retain their place in the Premier League this season. Ben Gibson also completed his move after a season on loan at Carrow Road in the Championship. 

Most Read

  1. 1 VIDEO: Cantwell missing as City prepare for Chelsea trip
  2. 2 PRESSER: Chelsea v City - Cantwell left out; Zimbo needs surgery
  3. 3 City recruitment chief earns promotion
  1. 4 Farke on Cantwell Chelsea absence
  2. 5 Hoolahan delighted to retain unbeaten Ipswich run with Cambridge
  3. 6 'It can give you confidence' - City star uses transfer talk as fuel
  4. 7 'Only one outcome here' - Lawro's Chelsea v Norwich prediction
  5. 8 Aarons on Rio, changing agent and City's focus for Chelsea challenge
  6. 9 David Hannant: Farke is spot on with approach to loan rangers
  7. 10 Farke's challenge for Cantwell

Explaining the detail on a hectic summer, Bornauw has told German newspaper  Het Laatste Nieuws why he rejected the chance to move to England. 

“I can taste the Champions League here at a German top club; this was the best choice. I am very happy here,” he said.

“I am not thinking too much ahead yet, but one day I would like to play in the Premier League. That has been a dream since I was little.

“Norwich and Crystal Palace were interested, as was Lazio, but Wolfsburg was the best choice at the time. The Bundesliga is not inferior to the Premier League, but one day, I want to make the step to England.”

NCFC extra: Farke on Cantwell Chelsea absence

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Alex Mathos

Video

Youngster pens professional deal with City despite interest from elsewhere

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
St MirrenÕs Isak Thorvaldsson (left) and Rangers' Glen Kamara battle for the ball during the Scottis

Video

Livingston boss confirms trial for City youngster

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku rues a missed chance during the UEFA Champions League, Group H match at Alli

Chelsea vs Norwich City | Video

Chelsea star suffering from 'mental tiredness' ahead of Norwich clash

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku receives treatment for an injury during the UEFA Champions League, Group H m

Video

Chelsea set to be without key attacking duo for Norwich fixture

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon