Sebastian Soto completes permanent move away from Norwich City

Sebastian Soto has completed a permanent move away from Norwich City, signing for Austrian Bundesliga side SK Austria Klagenfurt.

The American international, who never made a professional appearance for the Canaries, has signed a three-year contract at the Worthersee Stadion.

Norwich beat off a host of clubs to secure his signature in July 2020, signing him despite the striker not possessing a work permit.

A loan move to Telstar followed, where an impressive seven goals in 12 appearances earned him a senior international call-up and he was then recalled by City in January 2021 after a work permit was sorted. He played the rest of the campaign for Norwich's under 23s.

Then a move to Porto arrived, with Soto unable to pass up the chance to play for the two-time European champions. Despite the Portuguese champions possessing an option to make the deal permanent, the loan was terminated in January and he joined Scottish side Livingston for the second portion of the season.

He spent the first part of pre-season on trial at Barnsley without doing enough to convince Michael Duff to sign him on loan.

Now Soto has embarked on a fresh chapter in Austria hoping to push himself closer to the USA squad for the World Cup in Qatar.

"Those in charge at Austria tried very hard for me and showed me what goals the club has set itself for the next few years and what role I should play.

"I had a good feeling right away and I'm happy that the transfer worked out. I'm looking forward to the team and can't wait to be on the pitch with the other guys. For me, this change is an important step in my career,” Soto told Austria Klagenfurt's channels.

Sebastian Soto (right) has completed a permanent move away from the club. - Credit: Pieter Hoogeveen/1963-pictures 1963-pictures.nl

The Austrian top-flight club have been monitoring the 22-year-old's situation all summer and believe they have signed a 'dream player'.

"With Sebastian, we've got a dream player who we've been watching closely for some time," sporting director Matthias Imhof said.

"He is very flexible, can be used in attack on the wings, in the centre and behind the front. The lad is technically strong, quick and determined. His scorer quota speaks for itself, and we see great potential that he will continue to develop."