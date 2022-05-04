Bassong opens up on anger over Norwich City exit

Sebastien Bassong was left feeling angry over the manner of his Norwich City exit. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Former Norwich City captain and Player of the Season winner Sebastien Bassong has revealed the anger he felt over how his exit from the club was handled.

The defender made over 130 appearances for the Canaries during an eventful five-year spell at the club that included winning the Barry Butler trophy, securing promotion at Wembley but also being stripped of his squad number and eventually released.

Bassong, who is now an event speaker and works in the media, has opened up on his turbulent time at Carrow Road via the Talk Norwich City podcast.

The 35-year-old was one of seven high-profile City players to be released after Stuart Webber took the reigns as sporting director in 2017. He reveals that he only had one chat with the City chief and felt outcast by him.

"We had one chat and one chat only in the office," he said. "Where he said 'Seb, we're not going to offer you a new contract' which wasn't surprising for me.

"That was it. To be honest, he didn't even shake my hand. Every time he was in the training ground he was keeping (away from) me and Youssouf Mulumbu. He would shake yours, yours and then skip me and then shake someone else's hand. I thought, how petty is that?

"That's the basics. You shake people's hands as a sign of respect no matter what you think of them. Right away, he came in and I think he wanted to make his mark but he did it the wrong way.

"That's the interaction that I had with him."

Bassong was robbed of a goodbye with City supporters due to voting as part of French citizenship duty.

The defender felt he was harshly treated by the club and reveals how he made a public stand during an end of season dinner.

"When I left, I gave him and the whole club something to feel embarrassed about.

Sebastien Bassong lifted the Barry Butler Memorial Trophy at the end of his first season with Norwich City, in 2013 Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

"I like to reverse engineer things. If you want to come at me, I'd rather leave with a backflip just to show them that they couldn't get to me," he said.

"They weren't going to break me down. Come the end of season dinner, I didn't have a table. I was the only one stood by myself, without a table and I felt awkward. At the time I was so angry.

"I thought enough was enough. Bear in mind that I didn't do the lap of appreciation at the final game because I was going to Wembley to vote so I wasn't there to clap the fans or say goodbye.

"Come the end of season dinner, we're going through the motions of the night but I'm sitting with the waiters and waitresses because I wasn't given a spot.

"There were quite a few players who were leaving and they were giving praise to them but not to me. My name was never mentioned. They were paying tribute to John (Ruddy) and Ryan (Bennett) and I just thought 'okay, cool.'

"I texted Youssouf and I said 'get your phone ready', he said 'why? What are you going to do? Don't bash anybody.' I might be aggressive sometimes but I'm smarter than that. I wanted to show people that I was bigger in every aspect.

"Russell Martin was talking on stage and I just got up and walked up towards the stage. There was silence in the room. I said to Russ, 'give me the mic for a second' and I took it off him.

"I said, 'hi guys, just in case you forgot my name is Sebastien Bassong, I'm a Norwich player and as I didn't have the chance to walk for the last game of the season as I was voting. Here I am, because people forget very quick in football. I was the captain earlier in the season. Delia, I love you and you've been like an auntie to me. Stuart Webber, thanks to you. I just wanted to remind you guys of that. I said 'On the Ball, City' dropped the mic and left."