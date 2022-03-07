Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
City confirm exit of young striker

Paddy Davitt

Published: 4:55 PM March 7, 2022
Shae Hutchinson has left Norwich City to join Braintree Town

Shae Hutchinson has left Norwich City to join Braintree Town - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Shae Hutchinson has left Norwich City to sign for National League South club Braintree Town.

The forward had been with the Canaries since 2017 but underwent two kidney transplants during his time at the club as part of on going treatment for a genetic condition called Alport Syndrome. 

The 21-year-old featured for City's development squad in the Football League Trophy at Oxford in September 2019, before taking time away from the game for treatment.

He had scored three goals in seven Premier League Two fixtures this season. 

The Iron are currently 16th in National League South and are scheduled to travel to Maidstone on Tuesday night.



