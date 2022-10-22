Smith takeaways: Pukki pain; pantomime villain; big point?

Match reaction

Dean Smith had his say on some of the key issues after Norwich City's 2-2 Championship draw against Sheffield United.

The Canaries' boss held his post-match press call at Bramall Lane on Saturday afternoon.

This is what Smith had to say.

Overview

How are my emotions? I’m okay. For 65 minutes I thought we carried out the gameplan. We wanted to use the spaces for Sarge (Josh Sargent), (Teemu) Pukki, AJ (Aaron Ramsey) and Todd (Cantwell).

We scored two good goals. To be fair Teemu has made the goals. We had a big chance with Sarge, and the keeper makes a big save. I thought our attacking opportunities were brilliant and we could have been out of sight by 65 minutes.

I thought we helped them get the crowd involved with silly little fouls. We allowed their crowd to get involved. Dimi (Giannoulis) became the pantomime villain. I think Billy Sharp stood on him, the replays show that.

Dimi is adamant he certainly made contact with him. But we allowed the crowd to get into it. At 2-0 and possibly 3-0, because we should have a penalty when Sarge goes through. In real time I am not too sure if it was just on the line or inside the box but if it is not a penalty it is a free kick and a red card.

But Angus (Gunn) has to make a big save in stoppage time. Nacho (Marcelino Nunez) also had one just before that. It was a little bit of a basketball game. It should have been put to bed by then.

Point gained or two lost in your opinion?

Well, the last 20 minutes it felt a point gained, but we had the penalty and numerous chances at 2-0 to put it away. Then a poor decision either to award us a penalty or they have a man sent off.

It ends a run or a rot of three defeats, and who knows it could be a good point in the final analysis.

Pukki brace and penalty saved

Penalties can be missed. I certainly attach no blame to Teemu. I thought he was really good and back to his best. He was like his old self. He gave them nightmares. I thought Sarge was outstanding as well.

But for the last 20, 25 minutes we made it tough. The goals we conceded were soft.

We had stopped (Oliver) Norwood from running the game, who is one of their better players, for 75 minutes but it was his long pass that led to the second goal.