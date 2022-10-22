Heckingbottom urges Blades to 'attack' Norwich

News

Paul Heckingbottom wants to see his Sheffield United side go on the offensive to end their poor run of form against Norwich City this afternoon.

The Blades boss has seen a spate of injuries disrupt their progress in recent weeks, having won just one of their last six matches.

Norwich have found themselves in a similarly sticky run of form - having suffered defeats to Preston, Watford and Luton in recent weeks.

Both sides will view the game as a chance to rediscover form to continue their promotion push, with Sheffield United looking to respond to a midweek loss to Coventry.

Heckingbottom has sent a clear message to his players ahead of the clash.

"Listen, I think that's our job as well," United's boss told the Yorkshire Post. "You want to win and we have disappointed players in there. But do you know what? We can sulk about it or go and try and attack Norwich. That's it.

"It's tougher for a player than it is for me as your job is different. I came out from the players and they did not need to hear me and straightaway I was thinking about the Norwich game."

Coventry City's Ben Sheaf (second right) and Sheffield United's James McAtee (centre) battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Coventry Building Society Arena, Coventry. Picture date: Wednesday October 19, 2022. - Credit: PA

Sheffield United's boss remains level-headed despite a dip in output caused by injuries and individual errors.

"It was not going to be any different this season. It's a third of the way through now and there will be more ups and downs and challenges and different things that we have to deal with along the way. It's part of it.

"Bash (Chris Basham) gave the goal away and will be devastated about it," he said. "But he defended great and so did Eags (John Egan) and Anel (Ahmedhodzic) against their threat which we speak about. We want big performances every week."