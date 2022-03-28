Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Bennett so proud of his strong Canaries connection

David Freezer

Published: 6:00 AM March 28, 2022
Elliott Bennett celebrates his spectacular winner at Tottenham for Norwich in April 2012 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Unity and belief were the key elements to cracking the Premier League code previously for Norwich City, according to a player who helped secure two seasons of mid-table safety.

Elliott Bennett was signed by Paul Lambert for £1.5million after City’s promotion to the top flight in 2011, having starred in Brighton’s title triumph in League One. 

The speedy winger fitted seamlessly into a squad that finished 12th after promotion and then 11th under Chris Hughton in 2013 after Lambert’s acrimonious move to Aston Villa – but now his former club are hurtling towards a fourth top tier relegation in nine seasons. 

“None of us had played in the Premier League before,” Bennett recalled. “For me certainly, Pilks [Anthony Pilkington], we were League One players, Russ Martin had joined from a club in League One. 

“The manager drilled into us that it was 11 men versus 11 men and instilled a massive belief and confidence within the whole club, that we could take on anybody. 

“For me, personally, at the time it was a massive step up in terms of only ever playing in League One before, to turning out at Anfield and Old Trafford and places like that, but it was a journey that the whole squad was on. 

“It felt like we were all in it together, everyone was desperate to do well and that all stemmed from the manager and the belief that he put in all of us.” 

