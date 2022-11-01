Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
City announce festive fixture changes

Paddy Davitt

Published: 1:26 PM November 1, 2022
Updated: 1:30 PM November 1, 2022
Norwich City's Boxing Day Championship game at Luton will now take place at 7:45pm

Norwich City's Boxing Day Championship game at Luton will now take place at 7:45pm - Credit: PA

Norwich City's Boxing Day Championship trip to Luton Town will now kick off at 7:45pm, after being selected for live Sky Sports coverage.

The game was originally scheduled for 3pm but is one of two festive games for the Canaries switched for television purposes.

Watford's visit to Carrow Road will take place on January 2 (KO 3pm). The original game was scheduled for New Year's Day.

In between those games, Reading's Carrow Road visit has been switched from December 29 to December 30 (KO remains 7:45pm) but that fixture is not on live television.

Dean Smith's squad have played all three Championship rivals in recent weeks. Grant Hanley put Norwich in front at Reading last month but the Royals hit back to earn a 1-1 draw.

City came up short in a 2-1 defeat to Watford, during the middle of last month, and three days later Carlton Morris scored against his old club in a 1-0 victory for the Hatters at Carrow Road.

The Canaries have already appeared six times live on Sky Sports this season, and will make it seven, when QPR head to Norfolk on Wednesday.

