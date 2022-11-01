Smith takeaways: Rashica reports; QPR; January transfer planning

Interview

Dean Smith had his say on some of the key issues ahead of Norwich City's Championship game against QPR.

The Canaries' boss held his pre-match press call at Colney on Tuesday morning.

This is what Smith had to say on the following.

Squad fitness

On Josh (Sargent) and Dimi (Giannoulis) we're more than hopeful for the weekend (at Rotherham). Not for this midweek game. Ben Gibson and Sam Byram came in on Sunday to do their recovery and they are both fit and well for selection. Everybody from the weekend has come through okay, it seems. We've got Kenneth (McLean) back as well, so that is an extra one to choose from.

QPR verdict and the inside track on Michael Beale

They've made a good start under a new coach. I knew him anyway, Michael was at Liverpool before he went to work with Steven (Gerrard) at Rangers and then (Aston) Villa. A good mate of mine (Alex Inglethorpe) is the director of the academy at Liverpool and he brought Michael in, so I met him a good few times when I was up there.

They are having a good season so far. The two games we've actually watched, though, Shakey (Craig Shakespeare) saw them against Luton, and they got beat, and obviously we watched them against Birmingham last Friday as well, and they got beat. So it's probably not a fair reflection of how they've done overall. They're well organised and they have players capable of hurting teams at the moment.

January transfer window planning

(Any business likely?) We brought in four new players at the start of the season. Unfortunately two of them haven't played loads. Gabby (Sara) was obviously due to his operation before he arrived, and Isaac (Hayden) had an injury so we haven't been blessed with enough minutes from them yet.

But they're getting to a stage now where I can see Gabby finding some rhythm in his game and Isaac starting to get a lot more football in his legs as well. That will improve us. I've said before we've got Adam (Idah), who should hopefully be back after the the World Cup break, and a plethora of left backs coming back as well. The squad will be in a good shape. I believe this squad is good enough.

(Anything from your end in reports in the Turkish media Galatasaray may want to explore a permanent deal for Milot Rashica?) Nothing that we're looking to do at the moment, and nothing that we've spoken about since he went out there to be honest.

(Any chance of recalling Bali Mumba from Plymouth loan?) It's way too early to make those type of calls. We have a four week period coming up shortly with no games. That will allow us to take stock.

(Could some of the younger players go out on loan?) We'll have a look at our squad at that time. Hopefully we haven't got too many injuries and then we can decide whether we think it's best for their development to go out.

Building on Stoke win

We have got to shift the mood and results dictate the mood at every club. People want to see their team winning and that is what we have to do. We have players who can create goals, like the second and third (against Stoke). There is no debating that. We give them that freedom as well, but they are human, they make mistakes. We will try to build them up and make them better.

I thought we won the ball back really well. Our pressing structure was good. But we didn't quite connect the passes after we'd won the ball back. Too often we went into counter attack mode too quickly and looked for a killer pass. If it is not on, then we need to go and connect it a little bit better.

But we created some really good chances in that last 20 minutes. And I was disappointed for Jordan Hugill who had that golden chance because he has had to be very patient, on the bench and sometimes not even on the bench, but he works extremely hard and had a big chance to get on the scoresheet.

Impact of substitutes generally against the Potters

They have to make a difference when they come on. They did that. It was probably too much for Isaac to play three games in a week and you could tell he was feeling the after effects.

We made the changes and they brought energy. Todd (Cantwell) was unlucky not to get his first goal of the season but it was a great run and great ball for (Marcelino Nunez) Nacho’s shot that led to Gabby's finish.