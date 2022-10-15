Sara urged to channel frustrations at City waiting game

Interview

Dean Smith knows Gabby Sara's price tag brings added pressure on the Brazilian to be a key figure in Norwich City's Championship promotion bid.

Sara arrived from Sao Paulo in the summer in a deal reported in his homeland as worth an initial £9.4m.

But the 23-year-old has had to play catch up after an ankle injury that effectively delayed his Norwich career.

A first league start only arrived in the 1-1 draw with West Brom on September 17, followed by a first goal last week against Preston.

Sara advanced his claims for greater involvement in a vibrant second half cameo, ahead of Saturday night's trip to Watford.

“He has found it frustrating, although the team has been winning and the players in that area of the pitch have been doing well. But he has had to bide his time,” said Smith. “I had no doubts to put him on.

"He can make those late-arriving runs in the box, he does that really well, and he got his reward. I thought he contributed when he came on.

“He has been really pushing, so to score will do a world of good for his confidence. We brought him in for decent money and he wants to be playing games.”

Sara swept home a cutback from Teemu Pukki to finish from close range, before the Lilywhites struck again late on at Carrow Road.

City may have come up short against Preston in an error-riddled display, but Smith did unveil a new look attacking spearhead with Pukki and Josh Sargent deployed centrally.

“We went 4-3-1-2. Some people might call that a diamond but it was a lot flatter in our midfield three than diamonds that I have seen," said Smith. "We just felt getting Sarge and Teemu up front together and AJ (Aaron Ramsey) in behind them would get them in the best positions for that game.

"Other games, it will change and for the other eight players on the pitch it made no odds, because they are being asked to do the same jobs.

“Perhaps it gave our full backs that licence to go on and give us the width. Anyone who watched that game would agree it could, and should, have been over after 20 minutes and then I am sure people are saying well done for changing it.”



