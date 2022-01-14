No Cantwell bids confirms City boss Smith

Video

Norwich City have not had a bid for Todd Cantwell and Dean Smith has dismissed any conspiracy theory around his recent absence.

Cantwell is available for Saturday’s Premier League home game against Everton after a return to training following illness.

The attacking midfielder’s future has been the subject of intense speculation, with Newcastle reportedly leading a pack of potential suitors.

Smith revealed at Colney on Friday the Canaries are still awaiting any offers, and not to read anything else into why he missed the past three games.

“It hasn’t gone anywhere at the moment. If we had a bid for Todd then we would have to discuss it and decide what we want to do,” he said. “But until you get that bid you don’t have to do anything. There is always going to be speculation with your better players.

"I have been thoroughly transparent with what I am saying. He had a knee injury and then he has been ill. I wanted him to travel with us to West Ham but he came in and he was ill so he got sent home.

“Todd is back training. He trained Wednesday and Thursday so he is back and available for the squad. At the moment he has had a stop start time in terms of playing since I have been here. He wasn’t ready for that first game when I put him straight back in.

“Now he is starting to get back to where we want him to be. But he had a knee injury and then an illness that have stopped him training to get to the levels we know he is capable of.

“There is certainly a quality player there.”