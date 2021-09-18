Dejection the overriding feeling for City fans after Watford defeat

Opinion

Published: 5:54 PM September 18, 2021

Norwich City are now 15 games without a win in the Premier League.

Norwich City are struggling to break the narrative around their existence in the Premier League after a 15th consecutive top-flight defeat.

Many were hoping a game against a newly promoted rival would see the Canaries record their first points of the campaign after a perilously difficult start to life back in the top-flight.

That simply wasn't the case, with Norwich comprehensively beaten by a Watford side who have failed to win any of their last three matches without scoring a single goal.

Despite bright patches in the opening portion of the second half, they were unable to defend against Watford's counter-attacks, which caused them problems all afternoon.

That left supporters feeling they were seeing a re-run of Premier League seasons of old, with Norwich failing to stand up to the pressure being applied by Watford. Questions will inevitably follow this defeat, with fans making their frustrations felt at the final whistle.

Trips to Everton and Burnley await the Canaries after an EFL Cup clash against Liverpool on Tuesday evening.