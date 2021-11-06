'Big hearted' - City fans rejoice after first Premier League win of the season

Opinion

Tim Krul leads the celebrations as Norwich City picked up an important three points away at Brentford.

That Premier League winning feeling has returned for Norwich City supporters after a hard-fought 2-1 victory away at Brentford.

For the first time in over 600 days, City fans are leaving a top-flight ground with three points as their side delivered the perfect response to the barrage of criticism that has been building over recent weeks.

That has been just given the nature of their performances with Daniel Farke's position as head coach coming under increasing scrutiny. Recording the first win in the capital since 2012 is the best way to silence the critics.

Their talking was done on the pitch. It was clear to see what the victory meant at the full time whistle. Mathias Normann, imperious throughout the afternoon, fell to the turf in jubilation, Ben Gibson and Andrew Omobamidele embraced.

Criticism that has come their way has surrounded the erosion of a philosophy that supporters had bound themselves to in recent seasons. That was not the case in London on this occasion, with Norwich showing plenty of fighting spirit and togetherness.

Ultimately, one victory does not guarantee anything - but it is a much-needed injection of confidence and belief ahead of a crucial run of matches beginning with Southampton back at Carrow Road after the break.

- Read the thoughts of Norwich City supporters via social media above and below