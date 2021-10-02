Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
'Will take it' - Fans relief as City take first Premier League point

Connor Southwell

Published: 5:50 PM October 2, 2021   
Dwight McNeil of Burnley and Kenny McLean of Norwich in action during the Premier League match at Tu

Norwich City were forced to battle hard as they held Burnley to a goalless draw at Turf Moor. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

In a week that has been dominated by the release of a new James Bond movie, Norwich City will be thankful they are speaking about a 0-0 heaven rather than 007. 

It wasn't always pretty and the performance was far from perfect, but City rolled up their sleeves and gave themselves a foundation to build on as they held winless Burnley to a goalless draw at a wet Turf Moor. 












After a barrage of criticism that has been thrown in their direction, this result stems the tide and will provide a platform for improvement as they head into the October international break.

A home clash against Brighton awaits them, but for now, it was about breaking the negative narrative that surrounded them heading into this game. 

Sean Dyche's men were without a win in 13 matches at Turf Moor, but couldn't find a way through a City backline that contained the imperious Grant Hanley and a determined Ben Gibson - both of whom were subjected to boos from the home faithful. 

Mathias Normann rattled the bar in the second half after dancing past a series of challenges from the hosts, that was the closest City came to nicking all three points in the north west. 

Burnley had chances of their own and felt aggrieved by a host of decisions that they felt went against them, namely when Tim Krul's fist connected with Matej Vydra's face from an Ashley Westwood's free-kick in the first half. 

- Read the thoughts of Norwich City fans via social media above and below 












Burnley vs Norwich City

