Opinion

'Embarassing' - City fans damning verdict on Palace defeat

Author Picture Icon

Connor Southwell

Published: 9:41 PM December 28, 2021
The traveling Norwich fans are not happy at the end of the full-time whistle at Selhurst Park

Norwich City fans made their feelings known after the full-time whistle. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City fans made their frustrations heard after watching their team fall to a 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace. 

Chants of 'you're not fit to wear the shirt' were audible at half-time from a faction of the travelling contingent as discontent grows over their performances in the Premier League this season. 











<

This was the latest in a run of games where the Canaries have failed to hit the standards expected, with Palace controlling the entirety of the fixture and taking their foot off the accelerator in the second period. 

Dean Smith and City's squad would argue there was plenty of mitigation given the absence of a host of their key players, but that is a situation shared by the vast majority of top-flight clubs. 

Finding a solution whilst that core group of players recovers will be of paramount importance if the Canaries are to mount a serious challenge for survival. 

With no goal in over seven hours of football and a goal difference of -34, many feel frustrated at their inability to be competitive at this level. 

- Read the thoughts of Norwich City fans via social media above and below












