'Beyond painful' - City fans top-flight woe continues after Everton loss

Author Picture Icon

Connor Southwell

Published: 6:39 PM September 25, 2021   
Ben Gibson of Norwich appeals to Referee David Coote during the Premier League match at Goodison Par

Norwich City's search for Premier League points continue after being beaten 2-0 by Everton at Goodison Park.

An improved second-half display wasn't enough for Norwich City to leave Merseyside with their first Premier League points. 

Goals from Andros Townsend and Abdoulaye Doucoure condemned the Canaries to their 16th straight top-flight defeat.












The loss and City's current goal difference of -14 makes this the worst ever record at this stage of the top-flight campaign since the formation of the Premier League in 1992.

They are also the only side in the professional English and Scottish divisions yet to record a single point, although Derby's point deduction has left them on -2. 

That context has left supporters feeling deflating despite a much improved second-half display where they failed to make their dominance count. 

Individual errors, this time from Ozan Kabak and Kenny McLean, were punished by Everton who were able to cut through the City backline. 

Ben Gibson's inability to connect to McLean's free-kick was the closest the Canaries came to finding the back of the net, with a lack of penetration evident throughout. They will now be hoping to break the cycle of defeats against Burnley at Turf Moor next weekend. 

- Read the social reaction from Norwich City fans above and below












Everton vs Norwich City
