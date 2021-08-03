'Great to be back!' - City fans relish Carrow Road return

Opinion

Published: 10:58 PM August 3, 2021

There was a wealth of goals as Norwich City fans returned to Carrow Road for the first time this year for their penultimate pre-season clash against Gillingham.

Norwich put the League One side to the sword as they ran out 5-0 winners in front of over 10,000 fans in NR1 - the largest at the stadium since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

It was the first sighter of new additions Billy Gilmour and Pierre Lees-Melou, both impressed in the Canaries midfield engine room. The on-loan Chelsea youngster offered a real quality to their play in possession.

Lees-Melou opened the scoring after nine minutes when his long-range strike deflected off Stuart O'Keefe and flew into the top corner.

Adam Idah continued his impressive pre-season form by adding two further goals to his tally. The Irish striker was standing in whilst Teemu Pukki and Jordan Hugill self-isolate following the Covid-19 outbreak that saw two friendlies called off last week.

Lukas Rupp and Jacob Sorensen added polish to the display as City wrapped up an enjoyable evening in, what Daniel Farke refers to, as their living room.

- Read the thoughts of Norwich City fans above and below