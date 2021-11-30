Glass half full or half empty? City fans debate Newcastle draw

Opinion

Dean Smith admitted he was disappointed with the nature of Norwich City's performance during their 1-1 draw with Newcastle United. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

After nine minutes of Norwich City's contest against Newcastle United, many felt the odds had tipped in their favour.

Ciaran Clark was shown a straight red after cynically bringing Teemu Pukki down after the Finn robbed him of possession, but the hosts being reduced to ten men seemed to hamper rather than benefit the Canaries.

Dean Smith bemoaned the slow intensity at which they moved the ball thereafter as they struggled to break down Newcastle's deep, low block.

Their attacking play lacked intensity, purpose and penetration and many felt the script was written when Callum Wilson just about converted his penalty.

For large periods of the game, Norwich were sluggish and lethargic despite a positive opening two matches under the stewardship of Smith.

In many ways, this may have provided him with more of an idea of the limitations his current squad possess, but ultimately they displayed character to find a route back into the contest courtesy of a sweet strike from Pukki.

Pierre Lees-Melou could have snatched a victory in stoppage time but his effort was blocked by the legs of Marvin Dubravka. City now have a difficult double-header of matches starting with a trip to the capital to face Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Then Manchester United come to Carrow Road before Smith's reunion with his former employers. City will need points to stay within touching distance of the sides currently above them.

