Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Opinion

Glass half full or half empty? City fans debate Newcastle draw

Author Picture Icon

Connor Southwell

Published: 10:59 PM November 30, 2021
Norwich Assistant Head Coach Craig Shakespeare and Norwich Head Coach Dean Smith during the Premier

Dean Smith admitted he was disappointed with the nature of Norwich City's performance during their 1-1 draw with Newcastle United. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

After nine minutes of Norwich City's contest against Newcastle United, many felt the odds had tipped in their favour. 

Ciaran Clark was shown a straight red after cynically bringing Teemu Pukki down after the Finn robbed him of possession, but the hosts being reduced to ten men seemed to hamper rather than benefit the Canaries. 












Dean Smith bemoaned the slow intensity at which they moved the ball thereafter as they struggled to break down Newcastle's deep, low block.

Their attacking play lacked intensity, purpose and penetration and many felt the script was written when Callum Wilson just about converted his penalty. 

For large periods of the game, Norwich were sluggish and lethargic despite a positive opening two matches under the stewardship of Smith.  

In many ways, this may have provided him with more of an idea of the limitations his current squad possess, but ultimately they displayed character to find a route back into the contest courtesy of a sweet strike from Pukki. 

Pierre Lees-Melou could have snatched a victory in stoppage time but his effort was blocked by the legs of Marvin Dubravka. City now have a difficult double-header of matches starting with a trip to the capital to face Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. 

Most Read

  1. 1 NCFC LIVE: Missed chance for City against 10-man Newcastle
  2. 2 'I could hear my new song' - Rashica loving life at City
  3. 3 City midfielder needs surgery
  1. 4 Mumba on target as City youngsters thrash Wolves
  2. 5 Paddy's Pointers: Five observations from the Canaries' 1-1 Newcastle draw
  3. 6 'I would have no fears playing Lukas' - Smith on Rupp call
  4. 7 We meet again... Ex-City stars poised to face Canaries as Newcastle players
  5. 8 City trading in a different currency to Magpies
  6. 9 Who replaces Normann? The key decisions Dean Smith faces ahead of Newcastle
  7. 10 Smith joins Lambert, O'Neill and Howson at anniversary lunch for City owners and Foulger

Then Manchester United come to Carrow Road before Smith's reunion with his former employers. City will need points to stay within touching distance of the sides currently above them. 

- Read the thoughts of Norwich City supporters via social media both above and below












Newcastle United vs Norwich City

Don't Miss

Norwich City's on-loan midfielder Mathias Normann was forced off against Wolves with the pelvic issue he has been managing

Newcastle United vs Norwich City | Updated

PRESSER: Newcastle v City - Normann ruled out

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Ben Gibson of Norwich in action during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by P

Norwich City vs Wolves | Opinion

Six things you might have missed during City's draw with Wolves

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Ben Gibson of Norwich in action during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by

Opinion

Terri Westgate: City could make those hasty predictions look very silly

Terri Westgate

person
Andrew Anderson (inset) designed the badge worn by Norwich City players more than 50 years ago

'No thanks or penny' - Norwich City crest designer hits out at change

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon