City duo self-isolating after positive Covid tests

Updated

Published: 6:06 PM July 23, 2021 Updated: 7:01 PM July 23, 2021

Jacob Sorensen and Angus Gunn missed Norwich City's latest friendly win over Huddersfield Town on Friday as they self-isolate following positive Covid-19 results.

The duo will now stay away from the Canaries' camp until their self isolation periods end before re-joining Daniel Farke's squad for the Premier League build up.

Sorensen and Gunn are the latest members of City's playing staff in the past 12 months to test positive, with Tim Krul, Bali Mumba, Adam Idah and Kenny McLean all missing parts of last season's Championship run in.

The pair tested positive earlier this week and have since been in self-isolation. No other players from City's first team squad are believed to be self-isolating at present.

In their absence, City picked up a third pre-season win of the summer with Teemu Pukki and Idah on target in each half.