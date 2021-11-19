Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
PRESSER: City v Southampton - Hanley, Kabak fit; Byram set for 23s bow

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 8:51 AM November 19, 2021
Updated: 9:07 AM November 19, 2021
New Norwich City head coach Dean Smith makes his Carrow Road bow against Southampton

New Norwich City head coach Dean Smith makes his Carrow Road bow against Southampton - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant

Dean Smith previews Norwich City’s Premier League game against Southampton - and we have all the key lines first from a video chat with the boss.

Smith is thrust straight into action at Carrow Road on Saturday, after a busy week that brought confirmation of his appointment, then an official unveiling, before getting down to work with the squad at Colney on Thursday.

The new City chief will provide a full fitness update on those who were away on international duty.

The likes of Grant Hanley (adductor) and Ozan Kabak (glandular fever) did not join up with their countries. Smith will update if either are in his plans this weekend.

Fellow centre back Christoph Zimmermann remains sidelined following ankle surgery. Sam Byram could feature for the development squad on Friday evening after his long term lay off.

Smith will also be pressed further on whether Billy Gilmour and Todd Cantwell will be in his starting thoughts this weekend.

Follow the press conference in the window above, scheduled to start from 9am onwards, with full reaction and build up to City’s game against the Saints throughout the rest of the day on pinkun.com

Norwich City vs Southampton
