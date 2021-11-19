Live
PRESSER: City v Southampton - Hanley, Kabak fit; Byram set for 23s bow
- Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant
Dean Smith previews Norwich City’s Premier League game against Southampton - and we have all the key lines first from a video chat with the boss.
Smith is thrust straight into action at Carrow Road on Saturday, after a busy week that brought confirmation of his appointment, then an official unveiling, before getting down to work with the squad at Colney on Thursday.
The new City chief will provide a full fitness update on those who were away on international duty.
The likes of Grant Hanley (adductor) and Ozan Kabak (glandular fever) did not join up with their countries. Smith will update if either are in his plans this weekend.
Fellow centre back Christoph Zimmermann remains sidelined following ankle surgery. Sam Byram could feature for the development squad on Friday evening after his long term lay off.
Smith will also be pressed further on whether Billy Gilmour and Todd Cantwell will be in his starting thoughts this weekend.
Follow the press conference in the window above, scheduled to start from 9am onwards, with full reaction and build up to City’s game against the Saints throughout the rest of the day on pinkun.com
Most Read
- 1 Smith's glowing praise for Gilmour, Rashica and Cantwell
- 2 VIDEO: New boss oversees first Canaries training session
- 3 City chief hoping Cantwell and Gilmour will embrace fresh start
- 4 New City boss trying to ‘hit the ground running’ at Colney
- 5 'A great friend' - City chief reflects on difficult Farke decision
- 6 Write us off at your peril warns new City chief
- 7 Iwan Roberts: Managerial exits ... from a player's perspective
- 8 David Hannant: How I'm already warming to Dean Smith
- 9 Saints boss urges his players to ignore hype of City's new era
- 10 'We want to be more ambitious' - City chasing the top 17 dream