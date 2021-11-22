Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Video

House of Pain is music to Smith's ears

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 6:00 AM November 22, 2021
Dean Smith loved his first Carrow Road outing as Norwich City head coach

Dean Smith loved his first Carrow Road outing as Norwich City head coach - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited

Dean Smith wants Carrow Road to be a horrible place to come for Premier League foes after Norwich City sent Southampton packing on his 2-1 debut day win. 

Smith had called for unity and togetherness in the build up and the new Norwich head coach was not disappointed with a rip-roaring second display on and off the park. 

City head to Wolves this weekend striving for a third straight win, but the Canaries' survival chances may hinge on making their home a fortress. 

“When anybody leaves our stadium they need to know they have had a tough game. Southampton did,” he said. “We know now that if we get these supporters on side it can be a really tough place to come. You could see the emotion from the fans at the end of the game.

"We want to go and produce for them, because it has been tough in the Premier League so far. Once you get a little bit of momentum, be it from the players or the fans, you need to build on that. I thought the players grew.  

“Southampton played to a really high level in that first half and it was important we stayed in the game. Tim Krul made some good saves, and we got some good blocks in.” 

NCFC Extra: Paddy's Pointers from Norwich City 2-1 Southampton

Smith played down his tactical tweaks at the break to trigger a storming comeback, which included a half-time exit for Todd Cantwell on his first senior appearance since September 18. 

“We spoke about our full backs getting out to their full backs on the big switches, and we never did that enough," he said. "We played with a safety by numbers in the first half, yet got over-run at times. We wanted a mid-press but we never got close enough to it. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Paddy Davitt: Player ratings after Canaries' 2-1 Saints victory
  2. 2 'Back to my best soon' - Cantwell and City players savour victory
  3. 3 Smith can keep City up - Hasenhuttl
  1. 4 Paddy Davitt verdict: Humble Smith is City's new ringleader
  2. 5 Loan watch: Canaries forward on target again for Huddersfield
  3. 6 City chief Smith on the tactical tweak that triggered Saints' fightback
  4. 7 Paddy's Pointers: Five observations from the Canaries' 2-1 win against Southampton
  5. 8 ‘He will play at the top’ - City skipper sure Chelsea loanee will shine 
  6. 9 Unveiling of modernised Canaries crest put on hold
  7. 10 PODCAST: 'No doubt' that new Canaries boss has made immediate impact

"You need to go and be aggressive against a team like Southampton, and go and engage and press higher up.” 

Kieran Dowell had been preferred to Cantwell in the final weeks of Daniel Farke’s tenure, but Smith confirmed his absence was due to a ‘Covid-related’ illness. 

“He is okay. He is asymptomatic, I believe, so now we just have to wait on the timescale,” said the City chief. 

Norwich City vs Southampton
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Norwich players celebrate victory at the end of the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich

Norwich City vs Southampton

NCFC LIVE: Winning start to the Smith era for City

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Todd Cantwell of Norwich in action during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, NorwichPicture

Norwich City vs Southampton | Video

Cantwell one of three City changes against Saints

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
New boss Dean Smith has had the response he wanted from Norwich City's squad

Norwich City vs Southampton | Video

Slate wiped clean for Smith with City outcasts

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Grant Hanley of Norwich scores his sides 2nd goal during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, No

Match Report

CANARIES 2 SAINTS 1 - Key moments, ratings and stats

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon