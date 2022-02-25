'Tame' - Hopes of survival slipping away from City fans after Saints defeat

Opinion

Hope among Norwich City fans was in short supply after watching their side get comfortably beaten 2-0 by in-form Southampton.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's men had 28 shots during the encounter and were in the ascendancy for significant portions of the contest.

With City kicking off the Premier League weekend, the hope was that they could lay down a marker ahead of their relegation rivals featuring on both Saturday and Sunday.

But a flat performance, made worse by Southampton's dominance, saw them fall short of the standard required to extract anything from this game.

Norwich will now prepare for an FA Cup fifth round tie away at Liverpool in midweek before a must-win Premier League clash against Brentford at Carrow Road next weekend.

With a trip to Elland Road also on the horizon, City will need to extract points to give themselves any chance of survival this season.

