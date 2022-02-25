Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Match Report

Premier League

Southampton F.C

2

Adams 36, Romeu 88

Norwich City

0

Match Report

SOUTHAMPTON 2 CANARIES 0 - Key moments, ratings and stats

Author Picture Icon

Connor Southwell

Published: 9:49 PM February 25, 2022
SouthamptonÕs Che Adams scores their first goal during the Premier League match at the St Mary's Sta

Che Adams netted the only goal as Norwich City lost 1-0 at Southampton. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City squandered an opportunity to make ground on their relegation rivals as they beaten 2-0 by Southampton at St Mary's. 

In the Friday night kick-off, City travelled to the south coast hoping to pile the pressure on the teams above them. 

In a largely flat performance, Dean Smith's men failed to replicate the level of performance witnessed in a spirited defeat at Anfield just six days prior. 

Southampton's press was intense and Norwich, in the large part, had no answer to the questions posed by the in-form hosts. 

The defeat piles huge pressure on City, who will now be nervous onlookers as the teams around them have a chance to cut them adrift at the foot of the table. 

City host Brentford at Carrow Road next Saturday in what feels like a must-win fixture for Smith's side. 

Southampton 

(4-4-2)  

Saints

Southampton named an unchanged side for the Premier League clash against Norwich City at St Mary's. - Credit: Archant

SUBS: 

41 Lewis (GK)
5 Stephens (on for Broja, 81)
7 Long (on for Adams, 83)
9 Armstrong
15 Perraud
19 Djenepo (on for Armstrong, 90+2)
27 Diallo
32 Walcott
43 Valery

Head coach: Ralph Hasenhuttl 

- Bookings: Salisu (foul on McLean, 39)

Norwich City 

(4-3-3) 

NCFC

Norwich City's starting XI for the Premier League clash against Southampton. - Credit: Archant

SUBS: 

1 Krul (GK)
3 Byram
6 Zimmermann
7 Rupp (on for Rashica, 72)
10 Dowell (on for Gilmour, 81)
11 Placheta
20 Lees-Melou (on for Normann, 72)
30 Giannoulis
46 Rowe

Head coach: Dean Smith 

- Bookings:  Pukki (foul on Livramento, 59), Williams (foul on Livramento, 90)

- Added on time: 1 min/ 3 mins  

- Venue: St Mary's

- Attendance: 31,182 (1,800 away)

- Referee: Simon Hooper 

- VAR: Jarred Gillett 

KEY MOMENTS 

11 - First chance of the game falls to the Canaries when Gilmour sends Pukki galloping away down the left. He cuts the ball back to Sargent, his shot is blocked. Gilmour's follow-up is deflected wide

15 - Normann's touch is poor and Broja pounces on the loose ball before hitting a tame shot that doesn't trouble Gunn

23 - Saints have Norwich pinned inside their own defensive third. Walker-Peters' effort from range stings the hands of Gunn

30 - Norwich fail to clear a Southampton corner. Armstrong's effort is heading away goal but Bednarek flicks it goalwards and forces Gunn into a save

34 - Golden opportunity for Southampton to open the scoring through Elyounoussi who finds himself free in the box. Gunn makes himself big and deflects his volleyed effort away from goal

36 - GOAL SOUTHAMPTON (ADAMS) - Saints finally Norwich's resolve as Williams attempted clearance put the ball into the path of Livramento. His cross picks out Adams at the back post, who scrambles the ball in at the second attempt. 1-0

45 + 1 - It should be two. Just before the interval, Armstrong plays Elyounoussi through on the left-hand side of the box. He drags his shot across the face of goal

HALF TIME – SOUTHAMPTON 1-0 NORWICH CITY 

53 - A rare Norwich counter sees Normann break the Southampton press and pick out McLean. His pass allows Pukki to race away down the left. The Scot is on the end of his cross but blazes the shot over the bar

67 - Saints play a quick free-kick and play forward. Armstrong fires a shot straight into the hands of Gunn

69 - Livramento's deep cross from the right picks out Elyounoussi inside the area. He tees up Armstrong for a shot but City scramble clear

70 - Later in the move, Broja's clever pass allowed Armstrong to deliver a cross into Walker-Peters' path. His volley hit the target but Gunn was able to beat it away

76 - A tactical switch to a midfield diamond does breathe some life into City. Pukki seeks to bundle his way through but sees a shot blocked by Salisu

79 - Gilmour is outmuscled by Armstrong who wins the ball and slides a ball through to Broja. His shot from the angle is diverted behind by Hanley

88 - GOAL SOUTHAMPTON (ROMEU) - A stunning hit from the combative midfielder who waits patiently on the edge of the box as City clear the corner. He rifles a volley into the top corner to seal the three points for Southampton. 2-0

FULL TIME – SOUTHAMPTON 2-0 NORWICH CITY 

SouthamptonÕs Mohamed Elyounoussi tackles Norwich City's Max Aarons during the Premier League match

Norwich City had a chance to make up ground in their bid for survival. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

SNAP RATINGS:  

Gunn 6; Aarons 4, Hanley 5, Gibson 5, Williams 4; Normann 5, Gilmour 4, McLean 4; Sargent 4, Rashica 4; Pukki 4 Subs: Lees-Melou 4, Rupp 4, Dowell N/A

MATCH STATS: 

(Southampton - Norwich City) 

Possession: 60% - 40% 

Shots: 27 - 8

Shots on Target: 9 - 1 

XG:  2.94 - 0.46

Corners: 13 - 6

Fouls:  12 - 9

Southampton vs Norwich City

