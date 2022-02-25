Match Report
Premier League
Southampton F.C
Adams 36, Romeu 88
Norwich City
Match Report
SOUTHAMPTON 2 CANARIES 0 - Key moments, ratings and stats
Norwich City squandered an opportunity to make ground on their relegation rivals as they beaten 2-0 by Southampton at St Mary's.
In the Friday night kick-off, City travelled to the south coast hoping to pile the pressure on the teams above them.
In a largely flat performance, Dean Smith's men failed to replicate the level of performance witnessed in a spirited defeat at Anfield just six days prior.
Southampton's press was intense and Norwich, in the large part, had no answer to the questions posed by the in-form hosts.
The defeat piles huge pressure on City, who will now be nervous onlookers as the teams around them have a chance to cut them adrift at the foot of the table.
City host Brentford at Carrow Road next Saturday in what feels like a must-win fixture for Smith's side.
Southampton
(4-4-2)
SUBS:
41 Lewis (GK)
5 Stephens (on for Broja, 81)
7 Long (on for Adams, 83)
9 Armstrong
15 Perraud
19 Djenepo (on for Armstrong, 90+2)
27 Diallo
32 Walcott
43 Valery
Head coach: Ralph Hasenhuttl
- Bookings: Salisu (foul on McLean, 39)
Norwich City
(4-3-3)
SUBS:
1 Krul (GK)
3 Byram
6 Zimmermann
7 Rupp (on for Rashica, 72)
10 Dowell (on for Gilmour, 81)
11 Placheta
20 Lees-Melou (on for Normann, 72)
30 Giannoulis
46 Rowe
Head coach: Dean Smith
- Bookings: Pukki (foul on Livramento, 59), Williams (foul on Livramento, 90)
- Added on time: 1 min/ 3 mins
- Venue: St Mary's
- Attendance: 31,182 (1,800 away)
- Referee: Simon Hooper
- VAR: Jarred Gillett
KEY MOMENTS
11 - First chance of the game falls to the Canaries when Gilmour sends Pukki galloping away down the left. He cuts the ball back to Sargent, his shot is blocked. Gilmour's follow-up is deflected wide
15 - Normann's touch is poor and Broja pounces on the loose ball before hitting a tame shot that doesn't trouble Gunn
23 - Saints have Norwich pinned inside their own defensive third. Walker-Peters' effort from range stings the hands of Gunn
30 - Norwich fail to clear a Southampton corner. Armstrong's effort is heading away goal but Bednarek flicks it goalwards and forces Gunn into a save
34 - Golden opportunity for Southampton to open the scoring through Elyounoussi who finds himself free in the box. Gunn makes himself big and deflects his volleyed effort away from goal
36 - GOAL SOUTHAMPTON (ADAMS) - Saints finally Norwich's resolve as Williams attempted clearance put the ball into the path of Livramento. His cross picks out Adams at the back post, who scrambles the ball in at the second attempt. 1-0
45 + 1 - It should be two. Just before the interval, Armstrong plays Elyounoussi through on the left-hand side of the box. He drags his shot across the face of goal
HALF TIME – SOUTHAMPTON 1-0 NORWICH CITY
53 - A rare Norwich counter sees Normann break the Southampton press and pick out McLean. His pass allows Pukki to race away down the left. The Scot is on the end of his cross but blazes the shot over the bar
67 - Saints play a quick free-kick and play forward. Armstrong fires a shot straight into the hands of Gunn
69 - Livramento's deep cross from the right picks out Elyounoussi inside the area. He tees up Armstrong for a shot but City scramble clear
70 - Later in the move, Broja's clever pass allowed Armstrong to deliver a cross into Walker-Peters' path. His volley hit the target but Gunn was able to beat it away
76 - A tactical switch to a midfield diamond does breathe some life into City. Pukki seeks to bundle his way through but sees a shot blocked by Salisu
79 - Gilmour is outmuscled by Armstrong who wins the ball and slides a ball through to Broja. His shot from the angle is diverted behind by Hanley
88 - GOAL SOUTHAMPTON (ROMEU) - A stunning hit from the combative midfielder who waits patiently on the edge of the box as City clear the corner. He rifles a volley into the top corner to seal the three points for Southampton. 2-0
FULL TIME – SOUTHAMPTON 2-0 NORWICH CITY
SNAP RATINGS:
Gunn 6; Aarons 4, Hanley 5, Gibson 5, Williams 4; Normann 5, Gilmour 4, McLean 4; Sargent 4, Rashica 4; Pukki 4 Subs: Lees-Melou 4, Rupp 4, Dowell N/A
MATCH STATS:
(Southampton - Norwich City)
Possession: 60% - 40%
Shots: 27 - 8
Shots on Target: 9 - 1
XG: 2.94 - 0.46
Corners: 13 - 6
Fouls: 12 - 9