'I'd like to keep him' - Southend boss keen to keep City youngster

Published: 6:32 PM July 28, 2021

Phil Brown is determined to hold onto Norwich City youngster Matthew Dennis after the youngster impressed on trial at Roots Hall.

The former Arsenal academy graduate is currently with the Essex side in the hope of earning a season-long loan in the National League.

There is said to be interest in Dennis from other clubs including Solihull Moors and King's Lynn Town. The forward featured in 25 competitive games for City's U23s last season, scoring seven goals in both the Premier League 2 and the EFL Trophy.

That has prompted City to search for a loan move for the youngster, with Southend taking him on trial to take a closer look at his ability.

The 19-year-old has featured in pre-season as both a striker and a winger. Brown is pleased with his contribution to date and feels he adds an extra dimension to the Shrimpers attack.

"I’d like to keep Matt Dennis as I think he’s a starter for us at the moment.

"The decision will be finalised tomorrow after training but he has another couple of National League clubs in for him," Southend's boss told the Echo. “But I don’t want to miss out on him.

“He can play left side, striker, number nine, 11, 10 and seven. He covers all bases and has pace.”