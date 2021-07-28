Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

'I'd like to keep him' - Southend boss keen to keep City youngster

Author Picture Icon

Connor Southwell

Published: 6:32 PM July 28, 2021   
Matthew Dennis was denied an equaliser by a good save in the second half at Cheltenham Picture: Ian

Norwich City youngster Matthew Dennis is on trial with Southend United. - Credit: Archant

Phil Brown is determined to hold onto Norwich City youngster Matthew Dennis after the youngster impressed on trial at Roots Hall. 

The former Arsenal academy graduate is currently with the Essex side in the hope of earning a season-long loan in the National League.

There is said to be interest in Dennis from other clubs including Solihull Moors and King's Lynn Town. The forward featured in 25 competitive games for City's U23s last season, scoring seven goals in both the Premier League 2 and the EFL Trophy.

That has prompted City to search for a loan move for the youngster, with Southend taking him on trial to take a closer look at his ability. 

The 19-year-old has featured in pre-season as both a striker and a winger. Brown is pleased with his contribution to date and feels he adds an extra dimension to the Shrimpers attack. 

"I’d like to keep Matt Dennis as I think he’s a starter for us at the moment.

"The decision will be finalised tomorrow after training but he has another couple of National League clubs in for him," Southend's boss told the Echo. “But I don’t want to miss out on him.

Most Read

  1. 1 Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries target Greece wonderkid
  2. 2 Financial clause revealed in Rashica move to Norwich City
  3. 3 Norwich City transfer rumour: Boro full-back on the radar
  1. 4 Is it much ado about nothing for worried Norwich fans?
  2. 5 GAME OFF: City cancel Coventry friendly due to Covid-19 concerns
  3. 6 Former City skipper a frontrunner for Swansea job
  4. 7 McCarthy making 'no promises' to former City forward
  5. 8 The issues facing Norwich City chief Farke ahead of Liverpool opener
  6. 9 City striker scores after return from second kidney transplant
  7. 10 City forward closing in on Huddersfield loan move

“He can play left side, striker, number nine, 11, 10 and seven. He covers all bases and has pace.”

Norwich City Transfer News
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Bali Mumba of Norwich with the EFL Championship trophy at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match

'We’ll both push each other for that shirt' - City ace's Aarons battle

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City's chief operating officer Ben Kensell Picture: Tony Thrussell

Former Norwich City chief set for Hibs

Mark Armstrong

Author Picture Icon
Popular Norwich City supporter Andrew Beasley has died at the age of 60

'A great guy' - Tributes to much-loved City fan who travelled home and away

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Ethan Coleman tries to tackle City's Chelsea loanee Billy Gilmour

Poll

Where will Norwich City finish in the Premier League next season?

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus