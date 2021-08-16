City Q&A - with Paddy Davitt and Connor Southwell

Live

Published: 12:54 PM August 16, 2021

Norwich City new boy Milot Rashica gets a hug from Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Liverpool down. Manchester City up next. Welcome back to the Premier League, Norwich City.

The Canaries provide the first home opposition for the champions on Saturday, who will want to make a statement no doubt after losing their opening weekend game at Tottenham.

Olly Skipp's stand out display for Spurs should end any lingering talk of a potential loan reunion. But Norwich's quest for a central midfielder, and a couple of defensive reinforcements, is entering the end game with two weeks left of the summer window.

Gary Cahill is the latest name in the frame. A player City have run the rule over but who is also being linked with the likes of Southampton and Bournemouth following his departure from Crystal Palace.

NCFC Extra: Norwich City need to move on from Olly Skipp

Would a short term deal make football and financial sense, given his expected wage demands? Or should Norwich still look for the type of addition they started this summer, when they pursued Kris Ajer before his switch to Premier League rivals Brentford?

Back to the action on the pitch, and what were the key areas of concern exposed by Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool? Daniel Farke reiterated after a 3-0 defeat the time to judge is after the window closes and the upcoming international break.

Which of the new boys caught the eye on a special night at Carrow Road with the mass return of supporters?

