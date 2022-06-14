City director resigns from board role

Breaking

Stephan Phillips has stepped down as a Norwich City director after 13 years. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Norwich City director Stephan Phillips has stepped down from the club's board after 13 years.

The decision has been made by Phillips in order to spend more time with his family with the 67-year-old notifying Delia Smith and Michael Wynn Jones of his decision.

Phillips is understood to have made his decision prior to talks between Milwaukee Brewers owner Mark Attanasio and City deputy chairman Michael Foulger over the possibility of the American investing into the club became a possibility.

He joined the board foillowing relegation to League One and has overseen five promotions since joining the board in 2009.

Discussing his decision with the club's official channels, Phillips expressed his gratitude at serving the club for over a decade.

“It’s been a great privilege to serve on the board of Norwich City for the last 13 years and I hope that my chairmanship of the audit committee has been helpful to my board colleagues and all the shareholders of the club.

“I want to express my deep thanks to Delia and Michael for inviting me on to their board in June 2009. I’ve been re-elected a number of times, so I would also like to thank those shareholders who supported me during the voting," he told City's official channels.

“I’ve really enjoyed both being a board director and, more latterly, hosting the club’s AGMs.”

Stephan Phillips has sat on Norwich City's board of directors since 2009. - Credit: Archant © 2009

In recent seasons, Phillips has acted almost as the Canaries' de-facto chairman. It remains unclear who will take on his responsibilities in the future.

Zoe Ward was the most recent appointment to City's top-table, becoming an executive director earlier this year.

Majority shareholders Smith and Wynn Jones spoke in glowing terms about Phillips' contribution over a prolonged period on the board of directors at the club.

“We are sad that Stephan is leaving the board, but we entirely understand his reasons. He has worked tirelessly for the club for many years, not least as a very conscientious chairman of the audit committee, even when times were hard.

“He has always been a positive influence on Norwich City and we are truly grateful for his support. We look forward to continuing our connection with him in his new role as vice president.”