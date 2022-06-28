Stephen Fry joins forces with Norwich City to raise awareness of mental health

News

Norwich City fan Stephen Fry and the Canaries have combined to raise awareness around mental health - Credit: PA

Norwich City fan Stephen Fry has teamed up with the Canaries to deliver a powerful message around mental health.

The ex-City director narrated a video released on the club’s official channels on Tuesday morning highlighting the issue across East Anglia, and urging any suffering from mental health problems to seek help.

Fry was speaking as a City fan and in his capacity as President of Mind, the mental health charity. The 2 min:33 second clip revealed statistics that showed 518 people in East Anglia took their own life in one year, with the average age of the club’s season ticket holders among those most at risk.

City’s social channels carried a teaser on Monday afternoon with the words ‘Not Another Kit Reveal’ with Fry beginning the video by confirming City’s new kit will be unveiled on Thursday.

🧠 We want to highlight the current mental health crisis, using the hook of a kit launch to create maximum awareness and get supporters talking.



Together, we can help save lives.



If you need mental health support, we encourage you to visit the below websites.#NCFC pic.twitter.com/1Xs7HK4CwZ — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) June 28, 2022

The club’s campaign, launched in conjunction with Norfolk and Waveney Mind, also includes touching individual stories of people affected directly by mental health problems.

“Each year the demand for our services increases as more and more people seek support for their mental health,” said Sonja Chilvers, chief operating officer at Norfolk and Waveney Mind.

“As Norfolk and Waveney’s leading mental health charity, we support thousands of local people every year through our wide range of services and support programmes.

“Our aim is to ensure that no one has to face poor mental health alone and thanks to campaigns like this, we can reach more people, encouraging them to talk about how they feel and come forward and ask for help.

“When you’re managing a mental health problem, or supporting someone who is, having access to the right information and support is vital. From prevention support to crisis support, wherever you are on your mental health journey, we are here for you.”

Holly Leech, senior marketing manager at Norwich City, who helped create the campaign, added on the Canaries’ official site. “This campaign represents something bigger than our kit launch and something bigger than the club.

“Although mental health is now a much more talked about topic, there are still so many who suffer in silence. The aim of this campaign was to guide people on where they can go in times of crisis and show our community how they can help people around them if they need support.

“This is a subject really close to my heart, and with the support of many people at the club, we were able to create something to show how we can help to step up the fight for mental health.”

Norfolk and Waveney Mind’s information and support page includes crisis resources, case studies, helpline contact information and guides to support and services.

The club’s Community Sports Foundation already has an initiative, called 'Run For Me' to support mental health and wellbeing for people in Norfolk.

The sessions provide a friendly support group for its participants, giving them an outlet from day-to-day stresses, as well as being a great way to stay physically healthy and fit.

From September, the foundation will launch 'Play for Me', which follows a similar model, using football as the physical activity.

If you or someone you know is in need of urgent help, visit mind.co.uk for emergency advice.