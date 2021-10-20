City rivals sack head coach

Video

Newcastle United have ended weeks of speculation by parting company with head coach Steve Bruce.

The former Norwich City defender has left St James' Park by mutual consent just over a week after their takeover was confirmed.

Bruce, who made 141 appearances for the Canaries in his playing days before forcing through a move to Manchester United in 1987, was in charge of the Magpies for two years after joining from Sheffield Wednesday in 2019.

Newcastle are, alongside City, one of three sides yet to win a Premier League game in eight attempts and it was widely reported that the Saudi Arabian group would look to appoint their own man after making the north east club one of the richest in world football.

Bruce led the first game of the new era against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday in what was the 1000th game of his career in the technical area, but never managed to win over supporters despite being a Magpies fan.

His first-team coach Graeme Jones has been installed as interim manager ahead of their clash against Crystal Palace on Saturday with the process of appointing a replacement believed to be well underway.

Steve Bruce during his Norwich City playing days after netting a last gasp winner against Ipswich Town in the Milk Cup semi final 2nd leg. - Credit: Archant

Names from Eddie Howe to Paulo Fonseca have been linked with the job as Newcastle hope to turn around their fortunes on the pitch.

In a statement released by Newcastle on Wednesday morning, Bruce expressed his gratitude to the club for the opportunity to lead his boyhood team.

"I am grateful to everyone connected with Newcastle United for the opportunity to manage this unique football club," Bruce said to the Magpies official channels.

"I would like to thank my coaching team, the players and the support staff in particular for all their hard work. There have been highs and lows, but they have given everything even in difficult moments and should be proud of their efforts.

"This is a club with incredible support, and I hope the new owners can take it forward to where we all want it to be. I wish everyone the very best of luck for the rest of this season and beyond."

