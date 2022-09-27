Interview
'No-one likes that tag of being sacked' - City old boy Morison on Cardiff exit
Former Norwich City striker Steve Morison wants a swift return to management after his dismissal from Championship rivals Cardiff City.
Morison plotted an opening day defeat on his old club but was sacked after failing to win only two more league games, with the Bluebirds in 18th position.
The 39-year-old had less than a year in charge, and embarked on a major summer overhaul of the squad.
"Ultimately I didn’t do good enough I suppose," he said, speaking on Sky Sports News. "I was tasked with making lots of changes. I felt like we did that on the whole, from staff to playing personnel.
“Changing styles, lowering age groups, lowering wage bills. Personally I thought we were on that path. There were very close games we lost, we could have taken points out of.
“I leave, gutted to lose my job, no-one likes to have that tag of being sacked over their head, but the reaction from it myself has given me a lot of confidence, it’s been one hell of a job, I can definitely say I left the club in a better place.
"It’s not only 17 players we had in, it was the amount that went out, the characters that went out, the amount of league games that had left.
“And then we’d been looking for a striker all summer. We got one the day before the deadline, then unfortunately I only had a week to work with the player.
"100pc (on a return to management), I can’t wait, you enjoy your time when you are doing it, as soon as it goes away you have a couple of days to get over it but I am a very focused and purposeful individual and the next challenge now, I think I’ve shown I’ve done a hell of a lot in short space of time. I’ll definitely be a better manager for it.”