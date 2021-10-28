Former City striker takes caretaker charge of Championship side

Video

Published: 12:00 PM October 28, 2021

Ex-Norwich City striker Steve Morison has taken temporary charge of Cardiff after Mick McCarthy's departure last weekend.

The 38-year-old will occupy the Cardiff dugout for matches whilst they continue their search for a replacement for the former Ipswich manager.

Morison joined Cardiff as U23's manager in February 2020 after brief coaching stints in the academies of Northampton Town and former club Millwall. The Welsh international has been praised for the transformational job he has done since taking over the Bluebirds' youngsters.

McCarthy's departure arrived after a disappointing string of results that included a 3-0 derby loss to local rivals Swansea, managed by ex-City captain Russell Martin. Cardiff are currently languishing in 21st position in the Championship and are hovering precariously above the drop zone.

Morison's first game in temporary charge is this weekend away to in-form Stoke City.

Leading the bookmaker's odds for the next man in the Bluebirds hotseat are Chris Wilder, Jody Morris and Michael Beale but Morison's name is alongside some of the frontrunners.

Despite that, the former Canaries man has distanced himself from the permanent role, stating he doesn't want to get carried away with the extra responsibilities which have been thrust upon him after McCarthy's departure.

"I am going to be the most boring man in the world now, I’ve not even thought about it!" Morison said when asked whether he held interest in the permanent job.

"I've had so much go on in the last 24 or 48 hours that the last thing I need to worry about is what might happen on the back of Stoke, QPR and Huddersfield.

"You don’t go and do your Pro Licence and stuff like that because it's not in your mindset in the future," he told WalesOnline.

"I had a huge job changing the 23s' fortunes around, changing the mindset of the club and academy and that’s what I’ve been working towards.

"I’ve managed to achieve that, I've made massive changes there and that's showing in their performances. Between myself, Tom and the staff, we've made huge strides there. That had been my focus up until Monday afternoon.

"I'm not getting carried away."

