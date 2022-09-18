Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

News

Former City striker sacked as Cardiff boss

Author Picture Icon

Connor Southwell

Published: 1:46 PM September 18, 2022
Cardiff City Manager Steve Morison during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Cardiff City Stadium

Cardiff City have sacked Steve Morison. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Cardiff City have sacked manager Steve Morison despite a mixed start to the new Championship season. 

The former Norwich City striker was relieved of his duties as Bluebirds boss less than 24 hours after they were beaten 1-0 by Huddersfield. 

Cardiff sit 18th in the Championship having completely overhauled their squad in the summer and being seemingly in transition under Morison. 

Instead, the club's hierarchy have opted for a change with Morison spending just 10 months at the helm of the Welsh club. 

One of their three wins this season arrived against Norwich on opening day, with Romaine Sawyers' shot from distance proving enough to earn all three points in a 1-0 victory.

 

The sacking has been met with bemusement by Cardiff supporters, who didn't consider the 39-year-old to be under any pressure despite being towards the foot of the table after just 10 matches. 

A Cardiff statement reads: "We’d like to thank Steve for his efforts during his time at Cardiff City, stabilising the first team last season and helping to evolve our squad in line with the club’s philosophy this summer. We wish him the best for the future.

Most Read

  1. 1 Smith takeaways: Contentious goal, penalty shout and 'poor' Canaries
  2. 2 'Can't be happy with performances' - Fans react to City's West Brom draw
  3. 3 Former City chairman Roger Munby dies
  1. 4 CANARIES 1 WEST BROM 1 - Key moments, ratings and stats
  2. 5 Byram offers view of controversial equaliser against West Brom
  3. 6 'Only the beginning' - City executive director on investor Attanasio
  4. 7 Follow live updates of Norwich City v West Brom
  5. 8 STARTING XIs: Sara makes first league start
  6. 9 'If we don't win games, I get my head chopped off' - Bruce on City point
  7. 10 'Anybody who finishes above Norwich will go up' - Bruce on Canaries

"Mark Hudson will oversee first team affairs at this time, assisted by Tom Ramasut, whilst the Club considers options for the position."

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Norwich Head Coach Dean Smith before the Carabao Cup Second Round match at Carrow Road, NorwichPict

News

Smith takeaways: City boss on Hanley fitness, West Brom and Aaron Ramsey

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Grant Hanley of Norwich is replaced by Ben Gibson of Norwich during the Championship match at Carrow

Press conference

PRESSER: Norwich City v West Brom; Late Hanley decision

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Teemu Pukki of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 2nd goal during the Championship match at Carrow

Analysis

Pukki's mission to become a Norwich City centurion

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
England's Max Aarons during the UEFA Euro U21 Qualifying Group G match at Turf Moor, Burnley. Pictur

News

Aarons makes England U21 squad for Italy and Germany friendlies

Samuel Seaman

Author Picture Icon