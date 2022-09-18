Former City striker sacked as Cardiff boss

News

Cardiff City have sacked manager Steve Morison despite a mixed start to the new Championship season.

The former Norwich City striker was relieved of his duties as Bluebirds boss less than 24 hours after they were beaten 1-0 by Huddersfield.

Cardiff sit 18th in the Championship having completely overhauled their squad in the summer and being seemingly in transition under Morison.

Instead, the club's hierarchy have opted for a change with Morison spending just 10 months at the helm of the Welsh club.

One of their three wins this season arrived against Norwich on opening day, with Romaine Sawyers' shot from distance proving enough to earn all three points in a 1-0 victory.

The sacking has been met with bemusement by Cardiff supporters, who didn't consider the 39-year-old to be under any pressure despite being towards the foot of the table after just 10 matches.

A Cardiff statement reads: "We’d like to thank Steve for his efforts during his time at Cardiff City, stabilising the first team last season and helping to evolve our squad in line with the club’s philosophy this summer. We wish him the best for the future.

"Mark Hudson will oversee first team affairs at this time, assisted by Tom Ramasut, whilst the Club considers options for the position."