Neil rues Canaries' cutting edge in Stoke defeat

Match reaction

Norwich City’s cutting edge in the final third proved the difference for former Canaries’ chief Alex Neil in Stoke’s 3-1 Championship defeat.

Neil felt the Potters were in control at Carrow Road but failed to take their chances, and were punished by the hosts.

“What Norwich have got is really good players at the top end of the pitch, whereas we made a couple of bad decisions and ultimately that cost us,” said the Scot. “When you lose 3-1 there is much you can say. You lose any weight behind your argument that from both boxes we were more than a match for Norwich.

"I thought we had more opportunities to damage them but they were more clinical with their chances and we wasted the ones that came our way.

“If you have two free headers, six yards from goal, you would expect to score at least one of those.

“We wanted to try and come here, play our own game and win the match and I thought we got into really good positions only for our final ball to let us down at times.

“The game was defined probably a minute before their second goal with the fact that we had a great chance at the back post to make it 1-1. We should have had a free-kick in the middle of the pitch leading up to their second goal, and they then break up the pitch and score, and it takes the game away from us.”

Neil knows results need to improve after three straight defeats.

“Listen I have been here (at Norwich) as a manager when we have peppered teams and they literally cannot get out of their own half,” he said. “I’ve watched teams get peppered here, when they can’t get out of their own half. But we were more than a match for Norwich, in terms of the general game.

“I thought they tried to open up the pitch but in my opinion we stopped that. If you can be aggressive and apply the press well, then it becomes tough for them. I thought they struggled in the main to get up the pitch.

“When you play the way we’re playing you need to scare and damage teams when you are on top but at the moment that’s not happening for us. We had great chance in the first half with the header over the bar and a penalty shout that I’ve seen back that was a penalty but we didn’t get it."