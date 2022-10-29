Follow live updates of Norwich City v Stoke

Match Coverage

Alex Neil returns to Carrow Road with his Stoke side this afternoon hoping to inflict further misery on Norwich City.

The Canaries have lost four of their last five matches and are hoping to provide a response to recent criticism with a much improved performance today.

- Click here to view our NCFC Live blog or access via the Pink Un+ app on your mobile device and take out a FREE trial here to view exclusive content.

Head coach Dean Smith has been the subject of plenty of that criticism and offered a robust defence of his record at Friday's press conference.

He will be hoping his side can deliver a performance that leads to an uplift in fan mood.

Kenny McLean is serving the final game of his suspension but Norwich are boosted by the return of Ben Gibson, who was set to train yesterday after missing the trip to Turf Moor with a knee injury.

Dimi Giannoulis will also be absent with cracked ribs - but Smith was hopeful that both Kieran Dowell and Sam Byram would be fit enough to return.

Neil's side come to Carrow Road on the back of successive Championship defeats after a period that felt as though they were moving in the right direction.

A victory would push them into the top half and closer to the play-off places.

You can follow all of the updates, analysis and reaction in our NCFC Live blog.

Coverage is available exclusively to Pink Un+ subscribers, with our reporters taking comments and questions from City fans before, during and after the game.

- Click here to view our NCFC Live blog or access via the Pink Un+ app on your mobile device and take out a FREE trial here to view exclusive content.