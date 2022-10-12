Chelsea set to appoint Southampton recruitment chief amid Webber talks

News

Stuart Webber, sporting director, at the annual general meeting at Carrow Road in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Chelsea are pushing ahead with a number of key appointments off the pitch after speaking to Norwich City chief Stuart Webber about their vacant sporting director role.

Todd Boehly's revolution continues as the Premier League club look to fill three crucial off-field vacancies after swapping Thomas Tuchel for Graham Potter in the dug out.

Reports on Monday evening, originally from the Guardian, state that the Blues are closing in on the appointment of Southampton's Joe Shields as their new director of recruitment.

After a spell with Manchester City's academy, Sheilds joined Southampton in July and is credited for their recruitment drive over the summer including the signings of 18-year-old midfielder Romeo Lavia alongside a host of other talents.

Shields will undergo a notice period of six months before linking up with colleagues at Stamford Bridge, according to reports - with Chelsea yet to make contact with Southampton around the appointment.

Boehly is also hunting for a technical director to replace legendary goalkeeper Petr Cech, who departed the club in July shortly after the American businessman acquired the London based club.

Christopher Vivell is leading the race to succeed Cech at Stamford Bridge, having been sacked for his role at RB Leipzig after having 'contrasting views' with the club's hierarchy.

The 35-year-old is expected to be confirmed in the position later this week, marking the first of three critical appointments Boehly is hoping to make at Chelsea.

The final piece of that jigsaw, inspired by the Red Bull model, is that of sporting director, with Webber holding talks with the five-time Premier League champions over that particular job as well as other candidates.

After speaking to trusted figures within the game, Boehly turned his attentions to the City chief after sounding out former Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards, who is currently on a sabbatical.

Webber is yet to be offered any job by Chelsea, but several reports in the national press suggest talks were positive with the Sun's initial reporting describing the Welshman as emerging as a 'leading candidate' who would 'likely accept the role' if it was offered to him.

Boehly is hoping to make an appointment prior to the World Cup break, with the January transfer window on the horizon.

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is pressing ahead with sweeping changes at Stamford Bridge. - Credit: PA

Webber has previously been linked with jobs at Manchester United, Everton and Southampton and has rebuffed several advances over his services previously.

His work at Norwich, including the redevelopment of the club's Colney training base, linking the academy to the first team and savvy recruitment has seen his stock rise drastically since taking up the post in 2017.

Webber did receive criticism for an unsuccessful summer transfer window last summer, as well as being forced to answer questions about his plans to climb Mount Everest for his charity organisation 'The Summit Foundation', which was founded alongside his wife and City's executive director Zoe Ward.

Norwich appointed Neil Adams as Webber's deputy in September 2021, with the City legend overseeing various aspects of the club's footballing operations.