Chris Sutton: Everyone at Norwich City must keep their heads despite impending relegation

Columnist

The top brass at Norwich City must avoid an end of season crisis, says Chris Sutton. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

It's been an intense weekend for Norwich City. Now it is time to temper the anger and consider the consequences of an end of the season that could turn sour.

The anger has been directed at Stuart Webber, the players and Delia Smith from some supporters goes with the terror after a difficult weekend.

Webber has received more of the flak over this weekend, one that saw him give a controversial interview and then confront supporters outside Carrow Road.

Let's deal with the unfair criticism of his mountaineering, I must be honest, I find that unfair and absurd.

Webber isn't scaling Mount Everest until 2024, this is just training in the same way that someone would train for a marathon.

**

You can continue reading Norwich City legend Chris Sutton's column exclusively on the Pink Un + app here

- If you have not already done so, get a free one month trial to read more columns from Chris and our other experts by downloading the app here (which works on desktop and mobile devices).